Michigan State Football Still Pushes For 4-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 14: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker leads his team onto the field against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Three months ago, Michigan State football missed out on one of the best offensive linemen in the recruiting class of 2022 when Kiyaunta Goodwin chose the Kentucky Wildcats over the Spartans.

Mel Tucker had a chance to make his first big splash on the hiring path, but the Charlestown, Ind. native chose the experienced Kentucky staff, which recruited well in the Midwest in the Mark Stoops era. He also had the state of Ohio high on his list, showing how good this prospect really is.

Although three months have passed and Goodwin seems like a distant memory, he made headlines this week when he was spotted in East Lansing on an unofficial visit. This was his first public visit since his affiliation with Kentucky in April.

Corey Robinson from 247Sport broke the news about Goodwin’s unofficial visit on Thursday and that just goes to show that the Spartans aren’t out of the running for him yet.

There was a sense that Goodwin’s recruitment wasn’t quite over when he applied, as Michigan state staff continued to show interest and this visit just proves it. He spent his own money to visit East Lansing, showing that his interest is still there.

Can Tucker pull a four-star prospect out of a Power Five program for the second year in a row?

Michigan State Football Makes Offensive Line a Priority

Chris Kapilovic should be happy with what Mel Tucker has prioritized over his first two recruiting classes in the state of Michigan. They have added nine offensive linemen in 2021 and 2022 and continued interest in Goodwin shows that number 10 could be on the horizon.

The staff doesn’t seem too happy with nine new offensive linemen.

And Goodwin would be a monster flip. He is the number 53 prospect in the 2022 class and the 247Sport Composite lists him as the sixth best offensive tackle.

This visit should put Kentucky on edge as Tucker is making a serious push and this visit wasn’t just to say hello. There might be something brewing here.