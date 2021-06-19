NC State sails past Stanford 10-4 in College World Series opener





OMAHA, Neb. — Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston threw six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 win over Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super regionals last week, continued their postseason role in the first CWS game since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. NC State took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Butler’s homer to the right of Pac-12 pitcher of the year Brendan Beck. After Devonte Brown narrowly cleared the right-center fence in the fourth to give NC State at least two home runs in 17 of the last 21 games, Butlers two-run bloop-single made it 6-0.

1 Related Beck (9-2) left with two outs in the sixth after giving up six runs, earned three, on seven hits. He walked two batters and struckout 10 batters. Number 9 seed Stanford (38-16), who defeated Texas Tech 24-3 in a two-game super regional sweep, got off to a slow start against Johnston (9-3). Johnston, who gave up seven runs in three innings in a 21-2 loss to Arkansas in the NC State super regional opener last week, limited the Cardinal to Tim Tawa’s solo homerun and a single through six innings. Johnston slumped in the seventh. He gave up four consecutive basehits, including Christian Robinson’s two-run homer into the foul-post in rightfield, before closer Evan Justice reached base with two runners and no outs. Stanford got another run when Vojtech Mensik couldn’t handle Tawa’s hard grounder to third base with the bases loaded. Butler singled for his fifth RBI in a ninth inning of four runs for the Wolfpack, and Justice finished for his 12th save. The match ended in an unconventional double play. Pinch-hitter Carter Graham grounded into second place, while JT Jarrett put the ball to Jose Torres and covered the sack. Stanford’s Tommy Troy, who ran from first to second, didn’t slip on the game and got a call for interference. The call of umpire Billy Van Raaphorst from second base was confirmed on video review. Making its first CWS appearance since 2008, Stanford had won seven consecutive Omaha openers since 1995. The Cardinal, who finished 10th nationally in fielding, committed three errors after making a total of three in their first six NCAA Tournament games. NC State then plays against the winner of the Arizona-Vanderbilt game on Monday-evening later Saturday-evening. Stanford will face the Arizona-Vanderbilt loser on Monday afternoon.

