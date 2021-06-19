5 newcomers who need to unpack in 2021 to be successful

Football is the ultimate team sport. Summer, however, is the time when we start thinking about individual players and in particular the new faces who have joined the Texas Tech football program.

It’s fascinating because this year we can see an immediate connection between the individual players Matt Wells has brought into the program and the weaknesses he and his coaching staff see in the roster. That is one of the side effects of the transfer portal.

When recruiting was only about high school and JUCO ranks, teams tried to bring in a balanced recruiting class with players in just about every position. However, with the transfer portal, coaches approach recruitment like a shopping list.

This year, Wells knows that the players he’s added are better off or he’s in danger of losing his job. After all, he came in the blink of an eye after being fired after last season, his second consecutive 4th win season as the head coach of the Red Raiders.

So let’s take a look at five additions that will determine the fate of Wells and the fate of the 2021 season. And we’ll start with the most obvious player on the roster.

Tyler Shough

Texas Tech football fans know that no one in West Texas will have more influence on how the coming season will go than the area’s newest transplant from Eugene, Oregon, Tyler Shough.

The expected starting QB for this year’s Red Raider squad, he brings new hopes to a position that used to be a given in Lubbock but has been hugely and frustratingly inadequate since Patrick Mahomes completed no-look and sidearm passes at Jones Stadium in 2016 While no one expects Shough to replicate Mahomes’ magic, it is almost widely believed that he will outperform any of the six players who have started at least one game for Tech at QB since the end of the Mahomes era.

That’s not a high bar to clear, though, as there’s been no Red Raider QB since Mahomes passed the 4,000m and only one, Nic Shimonek in 2017, has passed more than 3,000m. By contrast, from 2002-16 Tech had 11 years in which a QB threw over 4,000 yards and five years in which the starting QB exceeded 5,000 yards.

Shough never came close to such numbers, but that’s because his only season to be a starter was the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season, in which Oregon played just seven games. In those seven games, he threw 1,559 yards, which is 222.7 yards per game.

So there still remains a question of whether Shough has what it takes to be a star QB or if he’s just the next in the ever-expanding line of mediocre to bad Red Raider QBs in the post-Mahomes era. After all, Shough had to split time with another QB last year meaning he didn’t do enough to fully secure the Oregon track.

But he remains Tech’s best hope for success in 2021. That’s because Henry Colombi showed last year that he’s a nice backup who can win a few matches, but that he’s not the type of player Tech wants to lean on for a all season. And the only other options for Wells and Co. are freshmen Donovan Smith and Behren Morton, neither of whom took a picture at the collegiate level.

Therefore, most of what happens for this year’s Red Raiders will come down to how Shough develops as a QB under new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. Therefore, it’s not hard to say that Shough is the main Red Raider on the roster in 2021 and, given what’s at stake for the future of the program this year, he is arguably the main Red Raider to top the scarlet and to wear black. as Mahomes led the attack.