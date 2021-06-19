Girls tennis tops Nauset in state tournament opener





The MVRHS girls tennis team kicked off the postseason with a 4-1 win over Nauset in the Division 2 South Sectional first round, Friday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy courts in Oak Bluffs. The girls did a great job, we knew it was going to be a tough game against Nauset, said Vineyard Coach Bill Rigali. First basehit Hunter Tomkins defeated Alex Lily 6-2, 6-1 and second basehit Cali Giglio defeated Francesca Lily 6-2, 6-0 to give MV a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Catherine Langley reached the No. 3 singles spot in place of Karrine Nivala, who had a previous family commitment, and played well despite losing Nausets Nicole Boyce 6-3, 6-1. The match came down to the doubles. The Vineyard No. 2 tandem of Paige Anderson and Evelyn Brewer put the hosts over the top by beating Michelle Henault and Cristin Schadt 6-4, 6-2. The #1 doubles match went on for the entire game and then some, as both sets were decided in tie-breakers. MV’s Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse went on to win 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) over Lilly Nannini and Heather Peterson. I think Catherine Langley did a great job stepping in and playing third singles. Even though that was the point we lost, she still did a great job, said coach Rigali. Overall we felt like we were going to win one and two singles and it was going to be hard for Catherine in third so it put a little extra pressure on our doubles teams but they got through. This is the third time we play Nauset. The colons are very closely contested. We knew this was going to be the story of the match. The No. 4 seeded Vineyarders (13-0) will face No. 5 Medfield (14-1) on Tuesday in the South Quarterfinals, which begin at 12:30 p.m. It will be an excellent challenge, said coach Rigali. They only have one loss. They’ve had some really good wins. There will be some interesting matchups, especially on the first and second singles as their players are undefeated and Hunter (Tomkins) and Cali (Giglio) undefeated, so something has to happen.







