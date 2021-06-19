‘Dot’ Cartica, St. Joseph’s Hall of Fame hockey coach, dies at 91





Dorothy “Dot” Cartica, the legendary coach who introduced hockey to generations of girls at St. Joseph High School, died Thursday after a short illness. She was 91. Cartica began the field hockey program at the former Camden Diocese School in Hammonton in 1971 and built the Wildcats into a perennial powerhouse. Her teams captured 16 Cape Atlantic League championships, including the league’s overall title during its final season in 1995. Millville coach Claudia McCarthy remembers Cartica as a very kind and respected coach as the two teams went head to head for more than two decades. It was a battle every time, McCarthy said. She could be strict with her players, but you could always tell her players always respected her. Cartica amassed a 254-52-65 record over her 23-year career, including Courier-Posts Coach of the Year in 1995. She was inducted into the New Jersey Coaches Hall of Fame and the St. Joseph and Hammonton Athletics Hall of celebrities. Born in Hammonton on February 22, 1931, Cartica (née Molinari) lived in the city for 90 years. She graduated from Hammonton High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society in 1948 and a multi-sports star. Cartica was part of the family business, with her parents Anthony and Nellie Molinari and her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Dan Benedetto, who ran the Town House Restaurant from the 1950s to the mid-1970s. In 1953 she married Raymond Cartica. The couple was married for 47 years until his death on June 21, 2000. After graduating from then-Glasboro State College, Cartica began her teaching career in St. Joseph in 1968, where she also coached girls’ basketball and cheerleading. She taught physical education, history, driver training and was a moderator of the National Honor Society and the Forensic Team. She also produced and directed many of the school’s plays. Cartica was president of the Atlantic County Jr. Miss Scholarship Program and was appointed to the State Committee. She also served as chair of the Atlantic County Juvenile Conference Committee and was a long-time volunteer at Kessler Hospital. The Soroptimist Club of Hammonton honored her as a Woman of Distinction for her outstanding community service. After retiring from teaching in 1996, she worked as a secretary at St. Anthony of Padua Church until her retirement in 2010. That same year, she received the Wildcatters Fidelus Award for her many years of dedicated service to St. Joseph High School. She is survived by her cousins ​​Daniel Benedetto, his wife Maria and their daughter Danielle (Michael Sacco). Richard Benedetto, his wife Renee, and family Nicole Tracy (Michael) and Matthew. She is also survived by niece Sandy Galletta (Dan), Gina Locotos, and several other cousins ​​of the Cartica Family. Also survivor is goddaughter, Jackie Kincaid. A church visit will be held on Tuesday, June 22 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Hall, 285 Route206, Hammonton, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11:30 AM. He is buried at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd., Hammonton. Donations in Memory of AtlantiCare Hospice 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish 226 French St, Hammonton, NJ 08037, or the Atlantic County SPCA 334 Steelmanville Rd, Egg Haven Municipality, NJ 08234 . Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering sports in South Jersey for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, please contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos