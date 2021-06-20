Sky honors Juneteenth for 91-81 win against Sun





The WNBA honored Juneteenth on Saturday and shared information about the new federal holiday on all of its social media platforms. In its posts, the league encouraged fans and followers to learn more about Juneteenth’s history and its significance in US history, support black businesses, and gather safely to celebrate. At Wintrust Arena, a Juneteenth image was displayed on the video board for the Sun/Sky match and players wore Black Lives Matter warm-up shirts. In addition, Lift Every Voice and Sing was played before the starting grids were announced. But as teams across the league honored the holiday and involved fans in its history, Republican lawmakers in states across the country have proposed legislation to limit the teaching of important concepts such as racial equality and white privilege. Our society here is shameful, said Sky coach and general manager James Wade. It’s embarrassing for a myriad of reasons. They want to give us vacation. They’re making this up [phrase] called critical race theory, in which they justify not teaching black history because they don’t want to apologize for what they did to African Americans. The Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill on Wednesday to make June 19 a national holiday. Wade said it could be seen as a distraction in some ways to make Juneteenth a holiday. Passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, and other policies that address racial inequality is what Wade would most like to see. The WNBA’s efforts to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth are part of its ongoing social justice efforts. Wade said he is proud of what the league has done to move beyond words and into activism. Before Skys 91-81 win against the Sun, Diamond DeShields wore a hat that read: Legalize Melanin. Courtney Vandersloot echoed Wades’ sentiments that the WNBA has gone beyond lip service and taken action on social justice initiatives. The competition has been at the forefront since the start of the competition, said Vandersloot. We can only do so much as a competition, and hopefully that affects others. Vandersloot recorded her third consecutive double-double with 18 points and 11 assists in the Skys win. Ruthy Hebard added 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the bench. The Sky went on a 24-8 run to close out the second quarter, leading the half with six runs. Still, there were 13 head changes and nine draws before the Sky (7-7) sealed their fifth straight win to put them at .500 after a 2-7 start. The Sky begins a five-game road trip against the Liberty in New York on Tuesday. They lost at home to the Liberty 93-85 last month.

