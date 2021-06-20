Sussex Cricket League round-up: Cuckfield’s Graham hits century, Hatchett takes five, Chaloner does it again for West Chilts





Cuckfield was 20-3 when Graham and Harry Clark (89) got together and they put on 157 to help them to their big tally. Matthew Reynolds took 4-57 for Middleton Sean Heather (48) and George Briance (65) gave Middleton a good start, but they collapsed from 133-2 to 181 and Nick Patterson and Josh Hayward took four wickets each. leaders Preston Nomads (241 all out) enjoyed a comfortable 111 run win Haywards Heath (130 all out). In-form Jake Hutson (67) and Danial Ibrahim (65) shone with the bat for Nomads while Jonny Phelps to 5-56 for Heath. Ibrahim and Adam OBrien each took three wickets in Heath’s response. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.984%"/> Shakeem Clark took six wickets for Billingshurst Lewis Hatchett took his second consecutive five wicket-haul as East Grinstead (185-5) stroke Eastbourne (77 all out) with 111 runs. Leo Cammish hit 85 for Grinstead before Hatchett stole the show 5-32. Brighton and Hovea (181 all off) beat Hastings Priory (104 all out) in a low score game. Adam Mates hit 59 for Brighton while Jed Obrien took 4-48. Simo Hetherton (4-14) and Stephen Rigg (3-14) sparkled with the ball for Brighton. Roffey against Three Bridges was cancelled. In Division 2, in form Lindfield (71 all out) were brought back to earth with an eight-wicket defeat to Billingshurst (72-2). Shakeem Clarke (6-29) was the bowlers’ choice for Hurst. Bognor (168-9) remains on top after 28 points win Chichester Priory Park (140 all the way out). Joe Ashmore took 5-40 for the leaders, while Ajit Sambi (4-63) and Tarryck Gabriel (56) stood out for Chichester. Mayfield (109-1) crosses to a nine-wicket win Burgess Hill (109-1). Will Sheffield took Mayfield 5-41 before Harry Lloyd hit an unbeaten 67. Preston Nomads (111-3) won the battle of the second XIs as they defeated Roffey by seven wickets. St Jamess Montefiore (170-4) had a comfortable six-wicket victory over Horsham (169-7). James Brehaut didn’t hit 50 for Horsham while Toby Pullan hit 91 for St Jamess. Other Notable Achievements Division 3 West: Shane Felton 5-38 for Worthing. Tom Endacott took a hat trick and Falan Nizamdeen took 5-43 ahead of Slinfold. Division 4 East: Matt Cooke hit 105 from 52 balls with 11 sixes for Mayfield 2nd XI. Division 5 West: Ross Muncer took 5-33 for Barns Green Division 6 West: Andrew White hit 97 not out batting at number 7 for Eastergate Division 6 Central: Dan Maskell 5-12 for Burgess Hill 2nd XI Division 6 East: Mickey Toomey 114 not out for Herstmonceux Division 7 West: Ollie Adams hit 107 for Bognor Regis 2nd XI Division 7 Central: Jordan Woodsford 5-35 for St Matthias Division 7 East: Alex Christie 5-40 for Robertsbridge Division 8 Central: Kuganesh Karuppiah 6-11 for Forest Row; Ian Jones 6-8 for Preston Nomads 4th XI and Richard Berrick 5-13 for Streat and Westmeston Division 8 East: Jonny Meardon 110 not eliminated for Eastbourne 3rd XI Division 9 West: Mohamed Fayas 100 for Crawley Eagles 5th XI, Frank Vicker 5-28 for Wisborough Green 2nd XI Division 9 East: Antony Rowland 5-40 for St Peters 3rd XI Division 10 West: James Chaloner 7-15 for West Chiltington 3rd XI as they knocked out Worthing 3rd XI all fr 36 Division 10 East: Tim Huntley 5-23 for Selmeston and Alciston Division 11 West (North): Matt Barrett 5-39 for Barns Green 3rd XI Division 11 East (North): Steve Harris 126 not eliminated for Buxted Park 3rd XI Division 11 East (South): Seb Osmond 6-16 for Hastings Priory 3rd XI Division 12 West (South): Adam Selves 5-27 for Bosham 2nd XI Division 12 East (South): Toby Channon 5-36 for Rye 3rd XI

