Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruitment: Offensive Lineman Barrett Nelson Commits to Class of 2022





According to Evan Flood of 247 Sports, the ties have added a familiar name to their recruitment class in 2022. Attacking Lineman with 3 Stars Barrett Nelson van Stoughton committed himself to the Badgers on Saturday during his official visit to Madison. Nelson followed his brother offensive lineman Jack Nelson who is in his sophomore year with the program and his father who also played for UW. Barrett was offered on April 17 and was immediately seen as a Badger lean because of that family tradition. After visiting on the weekend of July 17, the 6-foot-6 and 255-pound lineman committed while still in town. Barrett also received offers from Nebraska, state of Iowa and Purdu. He also received interest from Michigan and Iowa. While Barrett is probably more of a project than his brother Jack in terms of being immediately ready for a starting spot, he has a great frame to add some good weight with the Badgers vaunted O-Line factory as running backs coach Gary Brown would call it. As Drew pointed out when Barrett was first offered, Barrett looks like he has potential and has that bit of filth in knocking over people we love to see in offensive lineman, but he may not have much experience blocking passes based on of its highlights. Barrett’s commitment means Wisconsin has one of the offensive linemen in the state they’re going after on the 2022 recruiting path. The Badgers are still very much on the hunt for other top linemen in the state, such as 4-star lineman Joe Brunner, 4-star lineman Carson Hinzman and 4-star Billy Schrauth, who are the first, second and third ranked players in the state (although there was chatter, Schrauth might switch to the D-line when he comes to Madison). Wisconsin now has two players in their 2022 class, with Nelson joining 3-star QB Myles Burkett on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully this gets the ball rolling and we get some quick fire pledges this weekend.

