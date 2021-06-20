Slave recognized for Elite and Gentlemanly Play





Jacob Slavin hung his head, tapped the top of the planks with his stick blade and grimaced. After throwing the puck over the glass from behind his own net, he was in the penalty area in the second period of a game against the Florida Panthers in early March. “I definitely remember and I’m just thankful they didn’t score during the power play,” Slavin recalled. “I don’t take many penalties, so when I’m sitting there I don’t like it.”

It was the one! – penalty Slavin received all season, this from the Carolina Hurricanes’ best defender who scored 1195:05 of total time on ice in 52 games, often tasked with knocking out the best of the opposing team. He’s also a crucial part of the team’s penalty kill, and he uses his stick quite a bit, using his long reach to interrupt a strange stampede, push the puck away from an opponent, or hide a passing lane. Video: [email protected]: Slavin slides in front of the net to stop shot Yet there was only that one, solitary punishment. No obstruction and no stick violations, despite pacing the team in average ice time per game. In recognition of his defensive prowess and keen ability to stay out of the box, Slavin was named the winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Saturday night. The award is presented annually to “the player judged to have displayed the best form of sportsmanship and civilized behavior combined with a high level of playing ability.” That perfectly describes Slavin the player and Slavin the person in 22 words. “It’s amazing. I’m honored. Personally, I think it’s really cool because I know it’s not because of my work that I win this award. It’s because of Christ who lives through me and my life is changed by Him,” Slavin said . “The way I want to live my life, I want to glorify God in everything I do. It speaks to the spirit that works in me, what God has called me to do on this earth and to love people like Christ of loves them.” Slavin is only the fourth defender to ever win the award. Brian Campbell of the Florida Panthers was the most recent to do that in 2012. You have to go all the way back to 1954 – 1954! – to find Red Kelly’s name as the next most recent defender to win the award. It’s a curious trend that defenders are so often overlooked for the Lady Byng. “My best guess is that normally we should try to stop the attackers from scoring, so sometimes penalties are just taken,” Slavin offered. ‘That’s my best guess. I’m not sure why it is.’ The price itself is somewhat of a vague concept. How do you measure “sportsmanship and civilized behavior combined with a high level of playing skill”? The answer seems to fall somewhere on the spectrum of a really good hockey player who doesn’t take many penalties. Had Slavin taken a second or third penalty this season? “Well, there goes the Lady Byng,” would have been the Twitter-worthy quip — and oddly enough, it probably would have been right. So, what’s the secret? How can Slavin log the quality minutes he does while avoiding the sin bin? “I’m just trying to put myself in good positions where I don’t have to reach or lunge, and being able to skate well helps. I’m trying to get myself in those positions and make sure my angles are right,” he said. “It’s just knowing my game and trying to set myself up for the best success I could have.” Video: [email protected], Gm4: Slavin Wires Sharp Angle Target Up The penalty area is something he seems to have disliked throughout his career, dating back to his youth hockey days. “Even when I was a kid, I hated taking penalties,” he laughed. “I hated the feeling of being punished.” Based on his response to the March 7 game call delay, that feeling hasn’t gone away. Fortunately, the two long minutes he spent in the penalty area cost him no price. He could and should have been in the conversation for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in the past, but in his sixth NHL season, Slavin was finally recognized among the league’s elite and friendliest man. It is a tangible confirmation not only for him, but also for the success the Canes had in the 2020-21 season. “We all wish we had a better ending,” Slavin said. “You could say a lot of guys in our room could have been nominated for the Lady Byng too, because we have such great characters and players in our dressing room.”







