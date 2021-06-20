Women’s Test – England vs India

The England captain was full of praise for her team’s efforts despite being defied by the lower order of India

Heather Knight has praised the one-off Test between England and India as an excellent advertisement for the game, saying she would welcome five-day matches for women.

After England lost a significant amount of play to rain on the third day in Bristol, were unable to take the nine remaining wickets they needed on the fourth and final day, despite the threat of doing so, thanks in large part to an impenetrable ninth-wicket tie between India Test debutants Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia.

Rana and Bahatia, who were among five debutants for India and six in the match, formed an unbroken partnership of 104. Rana, ranked No. 8, was unbeaten at 80 and Bhatia was 44 not out as the sides agreed late to a draw in the final session with India 344 for 8 in their second innings, leading by 179.

“What a brilliant game of cricket,” said Knight, the England captain. “It was a shame it didn’t have the dramatic and exciting ending it could have produced, but what a cricket match.

“I’m almost sorry it got a little out of hand today. It was very well set up and very exciting, but I think it’s a brilliant advertisement. We have shown a great skill, some youngsters come in from both sides and play excellent.

“It’s been a great ad and shows that Women’s Test Cricket has a place in the game.”

Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets in each of India’s innings and Nat Sciver threw with excellent economy for her 2 for 21 from 16 overs, which included nine girls. But on a slow pitch that yielded little for the sailors and Ecclestone – England’s only frontline spinner – who had bowled 64 overs in the match, the hosts were left with two more wickets that would allow them to embark on a run chase. put.

When the draw was agreed there were 12 overs left, but even if the wickets had come then there was no time to restore India’s lead.

“We believed all day that we were massively in the game,” Knight said. “We knew we had to try to force those wickets a bit and in the end we probably tried a bit too hard to force it because we weren’t there many. [of time] left in the game.

“It just turned out to be a bit too hard to take those wickets. Thanks to the bowlers. Soph bowled 60 overs and the sailors on very hard ground, there wasn’t much in it for them. They were able to get in to run and try to force things, but unfortunately it didn’t work. India held out.”

When asked if she would be open to women playing five-day Tests, Knight completely agreed.

“I would definitely be open to it,” she said. “Obviously there have been a lot of draws in women’s cricket, in previous matches, so yes, it’s definitely something I think needs to be looked at.

Sophie Ecclestone took eight wickets in the match but couldn’t quite force the win PA images via Getty Images

“We lost a little bit of time during this match due to the weather etc and we were unable to force it. Overall the overs are pretty good in women’s cricket and we clearly didn’t get all the overs we should have done in this race but I think if there had been one more day what a great finish it would have been.

“[We were] almost robbed of that finish because there was no extra day and we didn’t have time in the game. So yes, something I would definitely be open to.”

Mithali Raj, Knight’s counterpart, said: “It’s a good idea to do a five-day test, but [first] we should actually start [having] Test matches regularly.

“It’s important to have a test match in a series and then let it last five days…I understand where she’s coming from.” [Knight] coming. I’m okay with five-day tests too, but I’d rather have a test race in a series first and then take over.”

India hadn’t played a Test en route to this one since 2014, kicking off a multi-format series with England that also includes three ODIs and three T20Is. England’s most recent test was in the midst of the 2019 Ashes multi-format series.

Turning to the prospect of multi-Test series for women, Knight was not against the idea, although she recognized the importance of the upcoming white ball matches with India, especially in the run-up to next year’s 50-over World Cup.

“We have a very important ODI and T20 series with the schedule we have next year,” she said. “I would always like to play more test cricket, but that is the schedule we have and we will prepare well for that ODI series.”

The sides then meet in the first ODI, back in Bristol on June 27.