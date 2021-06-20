Sports
Women’s Test – England vs India
The England captain was full of praise for her team’s efforts despite being defied by the lower order of India
Rana and Bahatia, who were among five debutants for India and six in the match, formed an unbroken partnership of 104. Rana, ranked No. 8, was unbeaten at 80 and Bhatia was 44 not out as the sides agreed late to a draw in the final session with India 344 for 8 in their second innings, leading by 179.
“What a brilliant game of cricket,” said Knight, the England captain. “It was a shame it didn’t have the dramatic and exciting ending it could have produced, but what a cricket match.
“I’m almost sorry it got a little out of hand today. It was very well set up and very exciting, but I think it’s a brilliant advertisement. We have shown a great skill, some youngsters come in from both sides and play excellent.
“It’s been a great ad and shows that Women’s Test Cricket has a place in the game.”
When the draw was agreed there were 12 overs left, but even if the wickets had come then there was no time to restore India’s lead.
“We believed all day that we were massively in the game,” Knight said. “We knew we had to try to force those wickets a bit and in the end we probably tried a bit too hard to force it because we weren’t there many. [of time] left in the game.
“It just turned out to be a bit too hard to take those wickets. Thanks to the bowlers. Soph bowled 60 overs and the sailors on very hard ground, there wasn’t much in it for them. They were able to get in to run and try to force things, but unfortunately it didn’t work. India held out.”
When asked if she would be open to women playing five-day Tests, Knight completely agreed.
“I would definitely be open to it,” she said. “Obviously there have been a lot of draws in women’s cricket, in previous matches, so yes, it’s definitely something I think needs to be looked at.
“We lost a little bit of time during this match due to the weather etc and we were unable to force it. Overall the overs are pretty good in women’s cricket and we clearly didn’t get all the overs we should have done in this race but I think if there had been one more day what a great finish it would have been.
“[We were] almost robbed of that finish because there was no extra day and we didn’t have time in the game. So yes, something I would definitely be open to.”
“It’s important to have a test match in a series and then let it last five days…I understand where she’s coming from.” [Knight] coming. I’m okay with five-day tests too, but I’d rather have a test race in a series first and then take over.”
India hadn’t played a Test en route to this one since 2014, kicking off a multi-format series with England that also includes three ODIs and three T20Is. England’s most recent test was in the midst of the 2019 Ashes multi-format series.
Turning to the prospect of multi-Test series for women, Knight was not against the idea, although she recognized the importance of the upcoming white ball matches with India, especially in the run-up to next year’s 50-over World Cup.
“We have a very important ODI and T20 series with the schedule we have next year,” she said. “I would always like to play more test cricket, but that is the schedule we have and we will prepare well for that ODI series.”
The sides then meet in the first ODI, back in Bristol on June 27.
Valkerie Baynes is general editor at ESPNcricinfo
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]