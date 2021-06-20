Women’s Test – England vs India

Connect with us

The England captain was full of praise for her team’s efforts despite being defied by the lower order of India

Heather Knight has praised the one-off Test between England and India as an excellent advertisement for the game, saying she would welcome five-day matches for women.
After England lost a significant amount of play to rain on the third day in Bristol, were unable to take the nine remaining wickets they needed on the fourth and final day, despite the threat of doing so, thanks in large part to an impenetrable ninth-wicket tie between India Test debutants Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia.

Rana and Bahatia, who were among five debutants for India and six in the match, formed an unbroken partnership of 104. Rana, ranked No. 8, was unbeaten at 80 and Bhatia was 44 not out as the sides agreed late to a draw in the final session with India 344 for 8 in their second innings, leading by 179.

“What a brilliant game of cricket,” said Knight, the England captain. “It was a shame it didn’t have the dramatic and exciting ending it could have produced, but what a cricket match.

“I’m almost sorry it got a little out of hand today. It was very well set up and very exciting, but I think it’s a brilliant advertisement. We have shown a great skill, some youngsters come in from both sides and play excellent.

