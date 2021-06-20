Ireland Country LB Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka





The Notre Dame Football program continues to expand their impressive 2022 recruiting class, this time featuring linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. The Notre Dame Football program kicked off official visits last week, and the staff landed one of the first visitors and one of their most coveted players in the class, California 2022 linebacker Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka. Junior was a former South Cal commissioner who was a pledge for nearly a year. That all changed when Junior visited the campus and was offered by the Irish. Two days later after that offer came, he resigned from USC. From there, Notre Dame seemed a firm favorite to eventually land him. After a few visits and an official visit to Texas, and then Notre Dame last weekend, it was a hit. The staff explained it all to Junior, and it was officially time to go public, which was Saturday afternoon on his father’s birthday. Right now, Junior 20 has offers from Florida, Penn State, Oregon, and many others, among others. What will Tuihalamaka bring to the Notre Dame Football program? The 6’2 240-pound linebacker will bring physicality to South Bend first and foremost. He’s a powerhouse and isn’t afraid to take anyone down, that’s for sure. Tell me if you haven’t heard this before about a Hawaiian football player, but he plays with a fierce edge towards him that brings out an intimidating factor about his playing style. He’s definitely more of an inside linebacker, because that’s what those attributes prefer. If he adds a ton of mass and power I wouldn’t rule him out as an edge rusher on the road so there is some flexibility for him. His ability to get rid of blocks is also noticeable and his love for the game is evident. Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman Really wanted Junior from the start and he got his man and more. He fits not only with the football team but with the university as a whole and I can’t wait to see him grow under the program. With “Junior” now making his pledge public, the Irish class has 15 commits with eight now on the defense and seven on the offensive side. He will join 6’4 220lb Joshua Burnham and 6’4 215lb Nolan Ziegler in the linebacker room and I expect that trio to add another member to that group and hopefully soon. Stay locked into Irish fans as summer is just getting started for this recruiting class.

