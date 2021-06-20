Sports
Undefeated La Salle surpasses Moses Brown for Div. 1 tennis title
PAWTUCKET How important was winning the ninth Division I tennis championship for the lads of La Salle Academy?
This is important: it was the first tennis title for boys since 1977.
The Rams defeated Moses Brown 4-2 on Saturday to finish an undefeated season (13-0).
This is huge for us and for the school because when you think about La Salle, you don’t think our team is good, said Tomas Mendina. Besides, they were all so young. We must continue this legacy of the boys’ tennis team.
Now the boys and girls tennis teams are good.
The Rams led 3-2 with only the number one basehits left, involving Mendina and the Quakers’ Ethan Antonelli.
Mendina was victorious, 6-2, 6-4, leading to an enthusiastic celebration on the Slater Park courts.
With the matches spread over seven lanes, Mendina didn’t know what was happening on the other six.
I didn’t know until the last game when they started walking towards me, Mendina said. Then I realized this was the game here. I raised. I’ve let my game go up. Then I couldn’t believe we won the state championship.
Despite the state championship, the Rams lost just one set all season.
Do the math and it means the Rams won 85 out of 91 sets for a win percentage of 0.934.
It’s a bunch of kids who like to exercise and like to get better, said coach Steve Crawford. They appear every day. They are ready to go. They have a great mind.
We have just improved over the years. They were confident, not cocky, but they were confident in their abilities and it showed today.
Prior to Mendinas clinch, the Rams also took out victories from Ben DeJordy at number three singles; Eoin Stansfield and Millett at number two doubles; and Jameson Conlon plus Hunter Holubek at number three doubles.
It’s a good team, understated Crawford. We have a very talented group of tennis players in La Salle and were very young.
We have two seniors (Matt Maggiacomo and Xavier Millett) in our lineup. Everyone else is for the most part sophomores and freshmen. The best has yet to come. A great foundation has been built here to be very successful. We have wonderful children.
What made this championship even more satisfying was that prior to this season, the Rams would play in Division II, while the other La Salle teams played in Division I.
La Salle has always been Division I, Crawford said. I don’t know how it was suggested that they go to Division II. When it turned out that we were entering Division II, the administration fought it hard and said it shouldn’t be this way and they made the correction and here we are.
There is a little justice here.
Mendina was running out of words as he tried to decipher why the Rams lost only one set all season.
I felt like we were all playing well, he said. Most players remained almost undefeated. The whole team was good. It wasn’t like one player was carrying the whole team. The team as a whole came together.
Crawford was clearly aware of how long it had been since La Salle captured a boys’ tennis title.
I told them this year it’s been half a century since a boys’ team was successful at La Salle, Crawford said. I played in La Salle in 1970 and we won the state century that year, so it was about time.
ROOM 4, MOSES BROWN 2
Singles: Tomas Mendina(L) def. Ethan Antonelli, 6-2, 6-2; Ben DeJordy (L) beats. Chris Lee, 6-4, 6-0; AJ Coia (M) defeats. Nolan OBrien (L) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Defeats Eoin Stansfield-Xavier Millett (L). Gabe Mamdani-Altan Cernick, 7-5, 6-4; Jameson Conlon-Hunter beats Holubek (L). Myles Brittingham-Ian McCormack (M), 7-5, 6-4.
