Peek Inside Ocean City’s Tropical Coastal Home





news Mainline designer Stephanie Klaus has brought tropical prints and fun pop colors to Ocean City residences. Receive captivating long lectures and essential lifestyle tips delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning. It goes great with coffee. Interior designer from Wayne Stephanie Claus We know that the success of a custom build depends on the relationship between the designer and the client. So when she was hired to revive a Bahamian-style villa in Ocean City, NJ, her first step was to make sure the client’s aesthetic matched hers. did. A Maryland client who spent the summer on the coast wanted a luxury getaway that was friendly, fun, and reminiscent of his favorite hotel in the Bahamas, Dunmore. This vision paired nicely with Klaus’ talent for mixing neutral patterns and color explosions, so she got to work. Asher Slaunwhite Architects And custom builders DL minor.. The project itself – destroying an old house and building a new 6-bedroom house on an oceanfront lot – began in November 2018 and ended in August 2020. The pandemic caused some unexpected problems, but Klaus’ customers gave her the creative freedom to dream, to their dream home. Through her vibrant touch (focus color for all bedrooms), family ideas (bunk room with two singles on top of two queens), and custom pieces (rich built-ins), she did just that. “When you step into the walhuis, you want to leave the stress behind. Decorated as “I’m on vacation. Designer Stephanie Klaus family room Floor to ceiling sliding doors with multiple sliding doors offer unobstructed sea views. The inner floor is exactly the same height as the screed, creating a cohesive indoor and outdoor space when the doors are open. In the family room, two custom L-shaped sections face each other, creating a space for both relaxation and entertainment. Bonus room The custom pool table, which replaces the ping pong table, is a highlight of the children’s entertainment area. Behind the pool table is a kitchenette for colorful wall art and microwave soda and popcorn. Toilet Klaus brought a tropical vibe to one of the home’s seven bathrooms through palm leaf wallpaper. Wall quest.. It creates a fun little room that would otherwise have no personality, she says. kitchen- The customer’s preference for a more traditional cooking space drove Klaus’ pure white design. Neutral Touch Organic White Oak Hood, Rope Bar Stool, Gold, etc. Regina Andrews Lamp Fill the room. Published as “Sea Invitation” in the June 2021 issue Philadelphia magazine.







