Mackenzie Hughes, Louis Oosthuizen join Russell Henley in US Open tie

SAN DIEGO — Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen brought memories of Tiger Woods back to life on Saturday at the US Open in Torrey Pines.

As in 2008, when Woods made eagle putts across the green at Nos. 13 and 18, this US Open was up for grabs.

First it was Hughes, who rolled in a 60-foot eagle putt from the back of the green to the front pin at number 13 that brought him into the mix. Next, Oosthuizen came with a 50-foot eagle putt to a front pin on the 18th.



That led to them in the lead with Russell Henley hanging for life at the end of a third round, setting the stage for a Sunday full of possibilities.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were 2 shots behind. McIlroy has been without a major for seven years, and DeChambeau has the last laugh by joining Brooks Koepka with back-to-back US Open titles.

A US Open that had been without tension for two days came to life in a big way.

Coming off four consecutive missed cuts, Hughes birdied the 18th for a 3-under 68. He was the first player to reach 5-under 208.

Oosthuizen made almost nothing until he hit 80 foot putts on the last three holes, a 30 foot birdie on the 16th and his great eagle on the last.

“All you see is… you can actually do this in the water,” Oosthuizen said.

Woods is recovering from his car accident in February that seriously injured his legs and is not back at Torrey Pines. In his absence were reps of the eagles he made on the 13th and 18th holes in the third round in 2008 that gave him the 54-hole lead.

It took two players this time, but it was equally spectacular.

“I know Tiger’s was further to the right, but halfway through I loved it,” said Hughes. “The charge that goes through your body when the ball goes into the hole and the crowd erupts is why we play. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.”

And he’s going to have a lot of nerves on Sunday when he plays in the final group with Oosthuizen, who has finished second in the majors five times — two in playoffs — since winning the 2010 British Open in St Andrews.

Henley hit a bunker shot on the par-3 11th for birdie for a 2-shot lead and made a great par-save of the cabbage behind the 12th green. But he showed signs of cracking in the past hour, dropping shots on the 15th and having to escape at par at number 18.

Thirteen players remained under par and entered the final round. Eight players were separated by 3 shots on a difficult course that may not have been as accessible as it was Saturday when all three par 5s were set up to be reachable in 2.

McIlroy started the day 6 shots behind and did his best to save a bogey. He ran three birdies into four holes to start the back nine, only to pull his tee shot into a ravine. He took a penalty drop instead of going into the ravine — a smart decision since the television showed a large rattlesnake in the area — and limited the damage to a bogey.

A birdie on the 18th for a 67, matching the week’s low, gave him the chance to win a major for the first time since the 2014 PGA Championship. McIlroy hasn’t had many of those opportunities lately.

“This is the only tournament in the world where you can make a bogey with your fist,” said McIlroy. “Losing just one was a big deal, and getting it up and down the bunker at 16 and birdie at 18 to get that shot back that I lost, really big.”

DeChambeau also played it big, going almost everywhere with his driver and missing some fairways by such a wide margin that he had good lies in fan-trodden grass. It led to his first time in 67 rounds in the majors without a bogey on his card, and his 68 gave him the chance to join Koepka and Curtis Strange as the only back-to-back Open winners in recent years. 50 years.

Koepka, meanwhile, was among those who lost a good chance. He shot 71 and was only 5 shots behind, but with 13 players ahead of him.

Jon Rahm, delayed by a double bogey at number 14 and not nearly enough birdies, had 72 and was in the group at 2-under 211 along with Scottie Scheffler (70) and Matthew Wolff (73).

Dustin Johnson shot a 68 and was one of those at 1-under 212, four behind and very much in play in this major and on this golf course.

“It’s a golf course where anything can happen,” Oosthuizen said.