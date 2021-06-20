Sports
Shane Warne all-time Ashes sled, Adam Hollioake, womanizer
This is the ultimate proof that Shane Warne was living rent-free in batsmenheads in England.
The leg-spinning legend haunted the Poms throughout his illustrious career as the all-conquering Australian test teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s mentally broke their opponents and dominated them with bat and ball.
Former all-rounder Adam Hollioake was born in Australia but played four Tests and 35 ODIs for England, knowing there were few things Australians disliked more than English cricketers, especially if they had their roots Down Under.
Talk about The Grade Cricketer podcast, Hollioake revealed the hilarious story of how far the Aussies went to get inside his head during the Test debut — and why he couldn’t get Warne out of his mind.
Hollioake made his debut in the fifth Test of the 1997 Ashes series in the UK – which Australia won – after some excellent performances in the coloreds during the previous ODI series against the men in green and gold.
He expected a tough ride when he first got to the fold in the five-day format – but he didn’t know how advanced Australia’s sledding game would prove to be.
“I knew when I came out to bat I was going to get it. You just know,” Hollioake said. The Grade Cricketer.
‘You’ve got (Ian) Healy wicketkeeping, (Mark) Taylor on the first slip, Mark Waugh on the second slip, Warnie on the third slip, Steve Waugh in the trench – you’re going to get it, aren’t you?
“I came out and I think it’s my first test, I know I’m going to make it, I just had a really good performance against them in the one-day game, so I know they’re going to have it on me.
“I thought maybe they’d let me watch first.”
Hollioake tried to block everything else and focus on Glenn McGrath and the little red ball coming his way. But then the Aussies started chirping.
“(They said) ‘Here he is playing his first game for England, while back in Australia his whole family wished he were playing for Australia — Uncle Rex,'” Hollioake recalled.
“I was like, ‘S**t, they know Uncle Rex. How do they know Uncle Rex?’
‘Then they said ‘Aunt Jan’. I was like, ‘How the hell do you know Aunt John?’ They had gone and discovered the names of all my relatives.’
Still, Hollioake tried to get into the zone and pretend that nothing mattered but the bat-and-ball battle. But Warne’s reputation at the time made that easier said than done.
“All I can remember is knowing Warnie was a bit of a womanizer at the time. I was like, ‘Has Warnie been with my Aunt John?'” Hollioake said.
“When I saw my first ball in Test cricket, that’s all I can think of. My first ball is just a blur.
“I’m just trying to solve the puzzle, has Warnie been around to see my Aunt Jan?”
Hollioake managed to push that disturbing distraction aside, scoring 45 in the first innings, but England fell back to a crushing 264 run loss when Australia won the series 3-2.
