Three of the areas where top footballers could be on new teams in 2021, including 4-star CB Terrance Brooks





Some big-name transfers could shake up the Dallas-area football scene for the 2021 season as three players in the top 40 local recruits plan to attend new schools. The biggest name is four-star recruit Terrance Brooks, who is rated the eighth best cornerback in the nation by 247Sports and is ranked No. 5 overall in SportsDays Area Top 50 for the Class of 2022. Brooks, who had been with Plano John Paul II, plans to enroll with Little Elm after his father was hired by Little Elm ISD, coach Kendrick Brown said Saturday. Brooks lists 40 college offers on his recruiting page, including Alabama National Champion, Ohio State National Runner, Clemson, Florida, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M. He would join a secondary Little Elm with three-star cornerback Keyshon Mills, who is committed to Colorado. District 11-6A was already known as the District of Doom after it produced a state runner-up (Cedar Hill), a state semifinalist (Duncanville), and a regional finalist (DeSoto) last season. Now Duncanville and DeSoto could get a boost from players who were at other schools last year. Duncanville lost to 1000-yard receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. of a 10-2 team, but three-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson who was with Lancaster as a junior last season has signed up with Duncanville, coach Reginald Samples confirmed on Saturday. Wilson, who lists 16 college offers, resigned from Texas in October. Duncanville already had five of the top 32 recruits in the area, with defensive lineman Omari Abor (#3), linebacker Jordan Crook (#8), offensive linemen Cameron Williams (#14) and Jaylen Early (#18) and defensive lineman Quincy Wright. Wilson is rated the 21st best recruit in D-FW and the fourth best wide receiver. Quarterback Solomon James, who started the first three games for Corsicana last season before breaking his ankle, also said he is now with Duncanville. Duncanville has to replace quarterback Grayson James, who threw 2,651 yards and 31 touchdowns, but he returns backup JDyn Williams. Stephon Johnson, a three-star wide receiver, who averaged 23.5 yards per catch and had eight touchdown catches last season, has switched from Lancaster to DeSoto, new Lancaster coach Leon Paul said. Dedicated to Oregon, Johnson is No. 37 in the Area Top 50 and is the No. 6-ranked wide receiver in D-FW. He joins a DeSoto team that was 10-2 and averaged 45.7 points last season. +++ Sign up now and get 1 month free with the code: GREGR Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter +++ Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here. To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.

