Cumberland’s new strategy leads Clippers to Div. 2 tennis title





PAWTUCKET Pulsating. That adjective best describes Cumberlands’ victory over Mount St. Charles in Saturday’s Division II boys’ tennis championship. The Clippers expanded No. 1 Mount out to seven games before they prevailed, 4-3, with the deciding run in the first doubles. Ironically, Mount Cumberland defeated, 5-2, in the regular season. We just came in better prepared today, said coach Justin Kuncz of the Clippers. We had a lot of momentum after beating North Kingstown (4-3). We built on that. We made some changes to our strategy over the course of the season and that paid off today. What changes? We had our number one doubles team running over the net, Kuncz said. We had our runner-up in doubles (Hunter Pinske and Ryan Caetano) who rushed the net. We just played better on the net. That was the key to our victory today. I really believe that. The fourth and decisive point was a classic that concluded a 2-hour marathon. Mount led 5-4 in the third set, but Cumberland tied the score at 5. The teams traded points until it was 6-6. In the tiebreak, neither team was able to build more than a point lead until Brad Moran and Evan Goddard held on to serve with a 6-5 lead. The Clippers kept the serve and won the seventh and decisive point to send their fans home with a smile on their faces. Mount built an early 2-0 lead, thanks in part to Matt Zinno’s straight-set win over Caden Eckman at No. 3 singles. In the end, Cumberland tied the game at 2-2, but the Clippers scored another key point when Troy Marsh hung hard, beating Michael Burke 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in number four singles. The title was Cumberlands’ fourth, but its first since 2010. I hope this is a memory they will have for the rest of their lives, Kuncz said. This may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They played for a state title and to win one? It comes along once and they took advantage of it. I hope this is something they can tell their grandchildren about. CUMBERLAND 4, MOUNTAIN ST.CHARLES 3 Singles: Beats Luke Cunningham (C). Dan Corrao (M) 6-2, 6-2; Ricky DAgostino (M) defeats. Jack Proctor (C) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Matt Zinno(M) beats. Caden Eckman (C); Troy Marsh (C) beats. Michael Burke (M) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Doubles: Brad Moran-Evan beats Goddard (C). Nick Rave-Peter Burke(M) 5-7. 6-4. 7-6 (7-5 ​​tiebreak); Hunter Pinske-Ryan defeats Caetano (C). Sebastian Iacoune-Adrian Dimino (M), 6-1, 6-1; Nick Dimino-Dustin defeats Danneker (M). Nicholas Boisvert-Colin Rainey (CU).

