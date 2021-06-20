Ren Robert van Sabres’ famous ‘French Connection’ hospitalized after heart attack

Ren Robert, a retired winger who played on Buffalo Sabers’ famous French Connection Line in the 1970s, was in a Florida hospital on Friday after suffering a heart attack, three people familiar with what happened told The Associated Press. .

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Robert’s relatives had asked for privacy.

Robert, 72, has a home in Florida but maintains numerous ties to Buffalo, where he remains active in charitable activities.

Acquired by the Sabers in a trade that sent Eddie Shack to Pittsburgh in 1972, Robert completed one of the most prolific lines in NHL history. Robert played right side next to left winger Rick Martin and Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault on a line that earned his nickname because all three players were from Quebec.

Robert twice scored a career-high 40 goals during his seven-plus seasons at Buffalo.

He was traded to the then Colorado Rockies in 1979 and concluded his career with Toronto in 1981-82.

In 524 games with Buffalo, Robert had 222 goals and 552 points. Overall, he finished with 284 goals and 702 points in 744 NHL games.

Robert returned to live in Buffalo after retiring and eventually had his driveway built from pieces of the Memorial Auditorium after the former home of the Sabers was demolished in 2009.

The Sabers commemorated the French Connection by erecting a statue of the three players in a plaza outside their arena. Their numbers are also retired, and their names hang together on the rafters in the arena.