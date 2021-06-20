Connect with us

Lightning rally, but Islanders even end up in semi-finals

UNIONDALE, NY The move was desperate. On Saturday night, the seconds ticked away and defender Ryan McDonagh did everything in his power to give the Lightning alive.

McDonagh pulled Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov out of the fold, turned and as he fell, released a back-handed shot that was bound for the back of the net. Then Islanders defender Ryan Pulock spread over an empty net for a game-ending save, taking the Lightning to a 3-2 Game 4 loss.

Game 5 of the eponymous semifinal series is Monday night in Tampa.

The Lightning entered the visitors’ locker room of the Nassau Coliseum for the second break, facing their biggest deficit of these playoffs. They had dug themselves a three-goal hole in an ugly second period and had to find some quick fixes.

They did have an answer, calming the Colosseum crowd with two quick goals in the third period, but were unable to equalize. In the final six minutes, Ross Coltons shot low and went just wide, and Nikita Kucherov fired a snapshot that Varlamov had gloved.

The postseasons top scorer, Brayden Point, fired a shot from above the right circle past Varlamov to put the Lightning on the scoreboard at 3:45 in the third. And fourth-line center Tyler Johnson did a remarkable job of getting Tampa Bay within one target.

Johnson followed his own shot from the right and took it around the net, skated the outside of the left circle, quickly turned back to the dot and slid a wristband past Varlamov.

Photos: Lightning takes on Islanders in Game 4.

The Lightning and Islanders are tied again in the semifinal series.

The Lightning previously controlled the semi-finals with their stellar defense, but gave away momentum amid a bevy of turnovers and sloppy play in their own zone.

The Islanders first hit Josh Baileys goal at 5:30 in the second period, the result of a turnover from Ross Colton. Colton was unable to push the puck forward and was intercepted by Ryan Pulock. A drop pass from Anthony Beauvillier put the puck on Brock Nelson’s stick who entered the Lightning zone with room for him.

Nelson brought two Lightning defenders in his path, circled back and fed after pulling a trailing Bailey, who beat Andrei Vasilevskiy out of the right circle with his glove.

Point lost his stick in a fight with Mathew Barzal for the puck in the near corner. Point emerged from the other side of the net without a stick and lost to Barzal, so he had no chance to stop him when a shot from the point to Barzal hit the nearest post.

Barzal easily filled an open net to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead with 6:14 left in the second. The Islanders then got a back-breaking goal from their fourth line with 2:03 left in the period on Matt Martin’s goal.

The Lightning had to feel good going into the first break scoreless. Despite having an 11-4 lead on goal, the Islanders hit the post twice and also had a short breakaway.

