Cricket: Black Caps paceman Kyle Jamieson says side will take confidence in day three of World Test Championship





New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson celebrates the resignation of Indian Rohit Sharma. Photo / AP

Black Caps paceman Kyle Jamieson says the New Zealand bowling unit will be very confident after an even start to the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton. Poor light ended the game early, while on day two after a full opening day due to rain, the teams left the field several times due to rain. At stumps, India was 146 for three with skipper Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinka Rahane (29) getting the innings back on track after the side lost three wickets for 18 runs after a strong start. Day Two Report: Black Caps and India Compete in World Test Championship Final

Andrew Alderson: The Crucial Key to Black Caps’ Success After Tight Day Two After winning the toss and first bowling, New Zealand failed to break through immediately as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill survived the cloudy conditions. Jamieson finally got the breakthrough after the openers put down 62, when Sharma shoved to Tim Southee on the third slip for 34. Neil Wagner then left Gill for 28 before Trent Boult captured Cheteshwar Pujara for eight, leaving India 88 for three. Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand celebrates with teammates the resignation of Rohit Sharma from India. Photo / AP “I think it’s pretty even at the moment. A pretty good day of test cricket actually,” Jamieson said. “The interruptions didn’t help with the momentum we were trying to get and we had at times. They played really well. They put away the bad balls when they were there and they were very patient outside. “Our plan was to stay there and credit them with playing fairly well. We were able to keep things relatively contained and also took three key wickets.” Jamieson finished the day 1-14 from 14 overs while holding the Indians at bay from one side. “Obviously it was pretty crucial to try and keep the ball in reasonable areas for a long period of time. It was good to stop their momentum a bit. How we did that, with a bowling unit during the day after they started off pretty well was pleasant and it kept things in balance very nicely. Related articles “Of course we know they have a good lineup from 1 to 11. There’s a reason they’ve been one of the best teams in the world for a long time. For us as a unit it was about trying to keep the ball in the right place areas for long periods and I think we’ve been able to do that or most of it today and we’ll definitely take a lot of confidence out of that move into tomorrow.” Only 64.4 overs were thrown on day two and rain is expected to cause potential delays in Southampton tomorrow as well.

