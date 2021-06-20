Sports
Tennis fans saddened by Simona Halep news
There are fresh concerns over Simona Halep’s participation in Wimbledon after the world number three announced her withdrawal from next week’s run-up tournament in Bad Homburg.
Halep announced her return 10 days ago after accepting a wildcard for Bad Homburg, but is not playing there now.
‘SO REGRETTABLE’: Tennis world in disbelief at Nadal and Osaka twist
‘AWESOME’: Fans in rage over photos of Serena Williams
Organizers of the new grass court event in Germany tweeted on Saturday that Halep had chosen to withdraw due to persistent calf muscle problems.
“Hopefully I’ll come back to play here in the future,” Halep tweeted alongside a video message to her fans.
“I will not participate this week because my calf is not yet ready for competition,” she said.
I feel bad about that and sad because it is a beautiful place.
I keep practicing because I want to be able to play at Wimbledon.”
The 29-year-old has not played a competitive game since he suffered a calf muscle tear at the Italian Open last month. causing her to miss the French Open Open.
If she plays, she will now go to Wimbledon to defend her 2019 title without a proper tuning match.
The Romanian remains defending champion at the All England Club after the 2020 Wimbledon Championship was canceled due to Covid-19.
Halep defeated Serena Williams in the final in 2019 for her second Grand Slam title.
Tennis fans were disappointed after her return from injury was delayed.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon
Wimbledon already lacks some star power after World No.2 Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal last week.
Osaka has taken time off court after she withdrew from the French Open on mental health grounds amid an outcry over her refusal to fill media duties.
Wimbledon kicks off on June 28 and tournament organizers had hoped the Japanese player would take her place in women’s singles.
But in a statement on the official Olympics website, her management teams said: “Naomi will not be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family.
“She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”
Wimbledon later tweeted: “You will be greatly missed @naomiosaka – I wish you all the best at home and at the Olympics and hope to see you again next year.”
Rafael Nadal also announced he will not play Wimbledondon or the Tokyo Olympics in a bid to protect his body, losing his next chance to overtake Roger Federer and secure a men’s record for the 21st Grand Slam title.
The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010, announced the news on Twitter.
“Hello everyone, I have decided not to participate in the Championships at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year,” he wrote.
“It’s never an easy decision to make, but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team, I understand that this is the right decision.”
with MONKEY
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]