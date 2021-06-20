Tennis fans saddened by Simona Halep news

Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams to win Wimbledon in 2019. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

There are fresh concerns over Simona Halep’s participation in Wimbledon after the world number three announced her withdrawal from next week’s run-up tournament in Bad Homburg.

Halep announced her return 10 days ago after accepting a wildcard for Bad Homburg, but is not playing there now.

Organizers of the new grass court event in Germany tweeted on Saturday that Halep had chosen to withdraw due to persistent calf muscle problems.

“Hopefully I’ll come back to play here in the future,” Halep tweeted alongside a video message to her fans.

“I will not participate this week because my calf is not yet ready for competition,” she said.

I feel bad about that and sad because it is a beautiful place.

I keep practicing because I want to be able to play at Wimbledon.”

The 29-year-old has not played a competitive game since he suffered a calf muscle tear at the Italian Open last month. causing her to miss the French Open Open.

If she plays, she will now go to Wimbledon to defend her 2019 title without a proper tuning match.

The Romanian remains defending champion at the All England Club after the 2020 Wimbledon Championship was canceled due to Covid-19.

Halep defeated Serena Williams in the final in 2019 for her second Grand Slam title.

Tennis fans were disappointed after her return from injury was delayed.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Wimbledon already lacks some star power after World No.2 Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal last week.

Osaka has taken time off court after she withdrew from the French Open on mental health grounds amid an outcry over her refusal to fill media duties.

Wimbledon kicks off on June 28 and tournament organizers had hoped the Japanese player would take her place in women’s singles.

But in a statement on the official Olympics website, her management teams said: “Naomi will not be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family.

“She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Wimbledon later tweeted: “You will be greatly missed @naomiosaka – I wish you all the best at home and at the Olympics and hope to see you again next year.”

Rafael Nadal also announced he will not play Wimbledondon or the Tokyo Olympics in a bid to protect his body, losing his next chance to overtake Roger Federer and secure a men’s record for the 21st Grand Slam title.

The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010, announced the news on Twitter.

“Hello everyone, I have decided not to participate in the Championships at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year,” he wrote.

“It’s never an easy decision to make, but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team, I understand that this is the right decision.”

