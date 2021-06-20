Summary: LA Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 2





The Galaxy took the opener via a penalty from Sacha Kljestan in the first half, but Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored an equalizing goal in the 41st minute that set the stage for Ruidiaz’s winner early in the second half, pushing the Sounders to 6W-0L- 3D and 21 points as Brian Schmetzer’s group extended their lead over the Western Conference table. The Galaxy, meanwhile, dropped to 5W-3L-0D and remained at 15 points.

LA was dealt an early blow when -back Daniel Steres had to leave after just eight minutes after colliding with Cristian Roldan. The veteran was replaced by Nick DePuy, meaning the hosts had no starter in central defense for the remainder of the game.

However, the Galaxy jumped after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez won a penalty when Seattle midfielder Joao Paulo was whistled for a foul in his own penalty area by referee Drew Fischer. Kljestan made no mistake with his attempt from the spot, he sent Stefan Cleveland the wrong way and fired in the opener.

But the Sounders struck back four minutes before halftime with a thunderous header from Gomez Andrade, which was set up by a precise corner from Joao Paulo for the Brazilian’s fifth assist of the season. The Galaxy nearly took their lead back just before stoppage time in the first half, but Hernandez saw a laser shot at the back of a counter-attack that was denied by the post.

Seattle then got the go-ahead shortly after kick-off in the second half thanks to an opportunistic finish by Ruidiaz. The Peruvian crashed into a short rebound after Cristian Roldan’s shot was saved by Jonathan Bond, after a handy heel by Gomez Andrade created the opportunity.

The Sounders managed to see the 2-1 result from there, with Cleveland coming through with a crucial reaction that was saved just before stoppage time in the second half to deny Jorge Villafana a possible late equaliser.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos