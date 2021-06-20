Sneh Rana helps India in Test draw against England | Cricket





Sneh Rana lost her father Bhagwan Singh Rana to a heart attack two months ago. The Railways cricketer was saddened when a call-up to the Indian Test, ODI and T20 teams for a tour to England brought her smile back. The 27-year-old wanted to fulfill her father’s wish – to see her do well for the Indian team. She played her first Test, taking four wickets in the first innings against England women in Bristol on her debut and dedicating the display to her late father. On Saturday, Rana hit a first half-century in the second innings to save India from losing the one-off Test against England to make her debut more memorable. Rana batted at number eight, showing her prowess as she hit 80 runs unbeaten and engaged in helpful partnerships with Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia who denied the hosts a win when the match ended in a draw. Also read | Sneh Rana pays tribute to father with successful test debut In response to England’s first innings total of 396/9, India was thrown out for 231 runs in the first innings. India was propelled by Smriti Mandhanas 78 and Shafali Vermas 96. However, India could not avoid the sequel as the big guns Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to deliver. With a 135-run lead, the England women came down heavily on India, eliminating Mandhana early in the innings. While Shafali Vermas’ early blitz of 63 runs and Deepti Sharmas’ resilient knockout of 54 runs in the second innings gave India some cushion, it wasn’t enough. The England bowlers, led by left arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, got India in trouble and the visitors struggled on 199/7 with Pandey and Rana in the fold. Previously, Raj and Kaur came in cheaply at 4 and 8, respectively. Also read | Sneh Rana becomes the first Indian women’s cricketer to hit a huge test performance with a brilliant all-round display vs England England captain Heather Knight pressured India to keep the outfielders close, while Ecclestone bowled brilliantly, with four wickets under her belt. Then Rana and Pandey struck a 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket to take India to 240. Nat Sciver removed Pandey 18 and brought in debutant Bhatia. With a lead of over 100 runs and two Indian wickets remaining, England seized their chances of winning the match by bowling out the visitors as early as possible. But Rana and Bhatia held on, adding 104 runs for the ninth wicket. Rana remained unbeaten at 80 and Bhatia at 44 while India finished the final day at 350/8.

