Future home and home series to be planned

Maroon football has never walked away from a tough home and away series. Over the past 15 years, Auburn has scheduled road races against Clemson, Kansas State and West Virginia. Most recently, the Tigers scheduled a home-and-home series against the Miami Hurricanes for the 2029-2030 season.

This gave Fly War Eagle the idea to analyze the top-3 home and home series that Auburn football should plan in the future. These games can be re-ignited rivalries, never-before-seen games, or interesting matchups for the Tigers. Let’s start with the #1 matchup on our list, which has a recent history associated with the matchup (aka “Dyer wasn’t down”).

Maroon Football Best Home-and-Home Series #1: Oregon Ducks

This matchup has only been played twice in the history of Auburn football, delivering one of the top games in college football history each time. In 2010, the Ducks and Tigers matched in Glendale, AZ for the 2011 BCS National Championship in which the Tigers won 22-19 in an electric matchup. The second time was in 2019, when the Tigers made a huge match-up in the second half and took the win in Dallas 27-21 against the higher-ranking Ducks.

The environments of Jordan-Hare and Autzen Stadium are among the most storied in the college football landscape, which should set the stage for more historic matches between these two programs. Both fan bases would absolutely sell out any stadium for these games and both could potentially be the location of the College Gameday due to the size of the game.

It would also match two of the most accomplished young coaches in the country, Bryan Harsin and Mario Cristobal. Cristobal has done a great job rebuilding the Oregon football program and coming back from back-to-back PAC-12 championships. While Harsin will try to follow a similar path as he rebuilds the Auburn football program in the coming seasons.

This matchup would be one of the Top-5 games of any season; especially if the game was in the home environment of either program. These programs need to come together and make this happen as soon as possible!