Sports
Future home and home series to be planned
Maroon football has never walked away from a tough home and away series. Over the past 15 years, Auburn has scheduled road races against Clemson, Kansas State and West Virginia. Most recently, the Tigers scheduled a home-and-home series against the Miami Hurricanes for the 2029-2030 season.
This gave Fly War Eagle the idea to analyze the top-3 home and home series that Auburn football should plan in the future. These games can be re-ignited rivalries, never-before-seen games, or interesting matchups for the Tigers. Let’s start with the #1 matchup on our list, which has a recent history associated with the matchup (aka “Dyer wasn’t down”).
Maroon Football Best Home-and-Home Series #1: Oregon Ducks
This matchup has only been played twice in the history of Auburn football, delivering one of the top games in college football history each time. In 2010, the Ducks and Tigers matched in Glendale, AZ for the 2011 BCS National Championship in which the Tigers won 22-19 in an electric matchup. The second time was in 2019, when the Tigers made a huge match-up in the second half and took the win in Dallas 27-21 against the higher-ranking Ducks.
The environments of Jordan-Hare and Autzen Stadium are among the most storied in the college football landscape, which should set the stage for more historic matches between these two programs. Both fan bases would absolutely sell out any stadium for these games and both could potentially be the location of the College Gameday due to the size of the game.
It would also match two of the most accomplished young coaches in the country, Bryan Harsin and Mario Cristobal. Cristobal has done a great job rebuilding the Oregon football program and coming back from back-to-back PAC-12 championships. While Harsin will try to follow a similar path as he rebuilds the Auburn football program in the coming seasons.
This matchup would be one of the Top-5 games of any season; especially if the game was in the home environment of either program. These programs need to come together and make this happen as soon as possible!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]