Natasha Price Named Next LaRue Tennis Head Coach | high school sports

LaRue County tennis will have a new head coach when it returns to court next season.
Hodgenville Elementary School physical education teacher and former Lady Hawk tennis star Natasha Price has been selected to fill the role. Joining her on the staff is Laura Bauer, who becomes Price’s assistant coach.
I’m super excited. I love tennis, have always been passionate about it, so I’m super excited about this opportunity, said Price. Especially since I used to play for LaRue County, it’s really nice to be able to coach for a team I used to play on.
Price played tennis in LaRue County from 2001 to 2003 before graduating from school in 2003. She continued to play tennis at Transylvania University during her freshman and sophomore years.
Since 2007, Price has played in several team competitions and USTA teams in Lexington and Louisville.
This will be her first role as head coach.
I’ve never coached before, so I’m going into it a little blind, but I know what it takes to be a better player and improve, Price said. That’s the beauty of tennis. You can start when you are three, or if you go to a tennis club, you will see people starting in their 50s. It is a sport with a long life. I’m really excited to bring that, because I know what it takes to improve as a tennis player. When I look at that, I’m going to see where I start with my players, see where they were and use all the resources I can to help them improve and get where they want to be.
Because of her high school and LaRue County tennis exposure, Price hopes to continue developing and helping the program grow. She also wants to further develop the sport in the wider LaRue County area.
I hope to see it grow more in this community because it’s still a sport that many kids don’t get a chance to play. I know as an adult I still play in leagues, but I have to go to Louisville to play. There aren’t many opportunities here, Price said. That’s one thing I hope to bring into the program. Expand it and bring in some more people who used to play too, because I know there are plenty of people in our community who play.
In addition to these long-term goals of growing tennis in the area, one of Price’s more immediate goals is to get to know her returning players and get a sense of what the team stands for next season.
I know a lot of players have graduated in the last year, especially some of their top players, so in my spare time I look forward to sitting down and getting to know all the players, seeing where they are and seeing their new players coming in come and go from there, Price said. It’s scary that it’s all brand new, but it’s also really cool because there are so many opportunities.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit