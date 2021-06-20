Capital’s tennis camp returns to introduce kids to sports | Sport

Amarie Duran found Capital High Schools tennis camp to be of great value, and she is only 7 years old.
Duran is no stranger to tennis camps, having attended several, but she said Capitals was very good as she can test her punching skills against a ball machine and the box game where four players hit a ball at each other while doing one of four squares.
The people who teach it are really good at playing, and they’ve helped us learn some simple things, Duran said. And they play really nice games with us.
She was one of approximately 25 players, ages 6 to 14, who attended the Capitals camp last week, as Jaguars coaches and players guided players through different drills based on their skill level.
It is the third time in the past four years that the program has organized the camps, which are spread over a few weeks in June and July. Capital assistant coach Bruce Cottrell, who helped organize the camp, said he was impressed with the turnout as the state has been largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cottrell said the camp had as many as 35 participants in 2019, the last time it was held, but he was encouraged by the recent turnout that was largely based on word of mouth. Cottrell, who was the head girls coach at Los Alamos High School for more than two decades before retiring in 2016, added that it’s a great way to introduce kids to the sport at an early age because it’s probably something they’ll love. play as they get older.
They just have to try, Cottrell said. It’s something I say that when you’re over 30, [years of age], it’s harder to get games together [in other sports]. I mean, yeah, we all played softball and basketball in the City League. When you were a little kid, you played baseball on a property with seven other friends.
With tennis, as you get older, you can only play with one friend.
The tennis camp costs $20, which Cottrell says is a great value, and it exposes kids to the sport. The participants were divided into age groups on three courts, but Cottrell said more experienced players could move to another court with players of their level.
Even with that, some teens who worked with some of the Capital players showed that they were still learning the basics of the game. Cottrell said the coaches and players are trying to focus on one thing, which is improving hand-eye coordination, as this may be the key to the game.
This doesn’t mean they will play tennis, but at least they will have tried it once, Cottrell said.
The camp is also a way to take advantage of the only tennis courts on the south side of town.
Cottrell noted that the city-run tennis courts are located in the north and center of Santa Fe, making it difficult for residents of the south to play.
Children in this part of town don’t have that many opportunities [to play]said Cottrell. This definitely introduces them to the sport.
The hope, Cottrell said, is that they will continue to play tennis and eventually pick it up again when they enter high school. Olivia Crockett, an 11-year-old whose brother Marcus Crockett plays for Capital, said she and her brother were introduced to tennis through camp.
Crockett said everything she learned from the coaches came to camp and she now plays with some of the varsity players. Cottrell said she is now good enough to play for Capital.
I didn’t think I’d make it to this level at my age now, Crockett said. When I’m actually in high school, he says I’m going to play with the seniors and stuff, and maybe even play at the state.
The camp also serves another purpose for Capital. Cottrell said it could help develop a player feeder system for the high school program. By involving these potential players at an early age, they will develop their skills when they enter high school, rather than learn them when they emerge as undergrads and eighth graders.
The camps helped Cottrell while he was in Los Alamos, and they developed a pipeline of talent that made the program one of the best in the state. He said there are talks about developing a high school program at Nina Otero Community School, and that they would use the Capitals courts for competitions.
Regardless of the outcome of those goals, Cottrell said he just wants to expose more kids to a sport he’s enjoyed for decades.
“I’m talking about it being a lifelong sport,” Cottrell said. It’s good exercise and it’s a social game. I mean, you don’t play football or basketball with your chaperone, but you do play tennis.