Blackhawks have expressed interest in Jack Eichel





There are already quite a few teams that are interested in Jack Eichel and it looks like Chicago could be added to the mix. Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports: that the Blackhawks have now communicated their interest in the 24-year-old to Buffalo. The fit is certainly interesting. While the hope is that Jonathan Toews can return next season, the fact that he’s missed all year means they can’t definitively count on him for 2021-22. And while players like Pius Suter and Philipp Kurashev sometimes stepped up, neither fits perfectly in a top position, and neither does it Kirby Dach who missed most of the year after a wrist injury in a pre-tournament game for the World Juniors. Dylan Strome has shown upward flashes but ended up a healthy scratch along the stretch so he can’t be trusted in a top role either. However, if Toews is able to return and fit three contracts of $10 MM or more (Eichel is $10 MM until 2025-26, Toews and Patrick Kane at $10.5 MM through 2022-23) can be challenging. For CapFriendly, they only have $6.2MM in cap space next year, though that can expand with placement Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw ($10,775 MM combined) on LTIR. Still, they have some notable limited free agents to re-sign in Suter and Defender Nikita Zadorov and both players are eligible for arbitration; their new deals will cut into that cap space. As for Buffalo, there are some intriguing potential trading chips out of Chicago. It was believed they were looking for a high draft pick and the Blackhawks have 11th overall draft pick in the coming months. That should probably be included there. It’s also reasonable to think that the Sabers want a young center in return and Dach, the third overall roster in 2019, fits the bill. Put those two pieces together and that’s a pretty strong package to work with; it probably also takes some ballast to balance the books. In a recent appearance on WGR 550 (audio link), Sportsnets Elliotte Friedman noted that Buffalo’s preference would be to move the disaffected center (which still wants another surgery on his neck that team doctors won’t sign) to the Western Conference as the league returns to its more traditional alignment for the next season. That would seemingly push Chicago ahead of some suitors from the East and if Dach and the 11th pick are made available the Blackhawks should definitely be in the mix. While there is some risk of acquiring Eichel with his neck situation and the uncertainty surrounding Toews, the potential for reward is certainly high too if both are good to go for 2021-22. In the meantime, this report comes on the heels of an earlier in the week where Chicago looked at blueliners Dougie Hamilton and Seth Jones. It sure looks like GM Stan Bowman will be going big game hunting this summer.

