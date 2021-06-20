Uganda Olympic team member with COVID-19 refused entry to Japan





TOKYO — A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was banned from entering Japan, with the first infection detected among aspiring athletes ahead of the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks. The eight other members of the team set out on a chartered bus early Sunday for the host city of Osaka, central Japan, where cases of COVID-19 are still being reported. Yasutoshi Nishimura, a minister responsible for economic policy, said on NHK TV on Sunday that the government was investigating what had happened to the border controls. The athletes, who arrived late Saturday at Narita airport in Tokyo, had all been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shots and had negative PCR tests before boarding, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing an anonymous official from the cabinet secretariat. . The team member who tested positive was not identified. Critics have raised serious questions about the risks of holding the Olympics during a pandemic. But the IOC, Tokyo organizers and the Japanese government insist that the Games can be held safely. “Let’s all wait a minute,” opposition lawmaker Renho said on her Twitter account. “This time nine people arrived. For the Olympics 100,000 people will arrive. This is not a time to talk about how this will be a moving experience for our children.” Japan requires a two-week quarantine for overseas arrivals, but the Olympic team is not subject to the same border controls. The organizers are expected to make a decision on Monday about admitting some local fans to the stands. Plans for mass public viewing locations in Tokyo were canceled on Saturday. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago. Before the pandemic, Japan was counting on the Olympics to grow tourism and consumer spending. The Ugandan team came second, after the Australian women’s softball team, for the Olympic Games, which open on July 23. Uganda is seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 variants and has just tightened lockdown measures. About 590 deaths have been reported, probably an undercount given the scarcity of testing. A state of emergency will end in Japan on Sunday to contain the spread of the virus in Tokyo, Osaka and other urban areas, though the daily number is still rising by several hundred. There has been no lockdown in Japan. The so-called emergencies, which have lasted for most of this year, have focused on closing restaurants and shops early, restricting crowds at locations and asking people to maintain social distancing, work from home and wear masks. . Vaccination rates in Japan are the lowest among developed countries, with about 6% of the population fully vaccinated. While the rollout is gradually accelerating, it is unlikely that most people will be fully vaccinated before the Olympics. More than 14,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Japan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos