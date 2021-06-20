Sports
Cricket Fan Asks Shane Warne If He Understands ‘How Spin Works’, Sehwag Joins
It is not often that cricket legends are invoked for their knowledge of the game. However, that’s exactly what happened when a cricket fan questioned Australian legend Shane Warne, who has taken more than 700 test wickets, whether he understands spin bowling.
On Saturday, Warne tweeted to express his disappointment with New Zealand for not choosing a spinner in their squad for the World Test Championship final. He predicted the wicket would be big at Southampton and the match for New Zealand would be over unless the weather comes to their rescue. He wrote this after New Zealand went into the match against India with four pacers and left out their spin bowler, Ajaz Patel.
Very disappointed in Nz not playing spinner in the ? #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to run big with huge footprints already developing. Remember if it looks like it will run. India makes just over 275/300! The match is over unless it comes again!
Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021
But one cricket fan, using the username @Justflips96, disagreed with the ‘spin wizard’. The user questioned the legendary bowler’s knowledge of the game and asked, “Shane, do you understand how spin works? The field will be dry… this field will not be dry, because for the rest of the test there will be rain.”
Of course, Twitterati had a field day as they saw the cricket legend being schooled in his understanding of the game. The fan’s cheeky response caught the attention of many netizens who were left amused. Many, including cricket veteran Virender Sehwag, poked fun at the reaction.
frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021
Twitter was inundated with comments from users saying they wanted the same confidence as this cricket fan. Some also added that this was a phenomenon seen only on Twitter and that memes continued to pour in on the social media website.
This is why I love Twitter. You can even ask Shane Warne if he “understands how spin works”. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/sZfuFvpNzV
Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) June 19, 2021
Only if Shane Warne had such a coach… pic.twitter.com/AyrYNpy3r2
Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 19, 2021
Imagine having the confidence to teach Shane Warne about spin bowling pic.twitter.com/qgpf5y4OCM
Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) June 19, 2021
bruh
You ask this man how spider works! pic.twitter.com/vQgLxgDhlr
Devaram / I’m a Die hard Kiwi fan (@GoatendraDhoni) June 19, 2021
Shane Warne is checking to see if that man really asked. pic.twitter.com/OWMTF00aP7
Heisenberg (@internettumpire) June 19, 2021
Shane Warne right now pic.twitter.com/0TzMGWLl9f
Fish (@AFCvis) June 19, 2021
Yes, @ShaneWarne, tell us, do you understand how spin works? https://t.co/iAKlN8aEZh
Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) June 19, 2021
However, after the backlash, the cricket fan deleted their account.
