Sports
Warwick football camp brings a sense of normalcy for the fall season
WARWICK It was the end of the first round of 7-on-7 football games on an increasingly hot Saturday afternoon in the back fields of Warwick Valley High School. The match horn had already scraped to signal the end of 30 minutes of play, but Washingtonville and Valley Central were still deadlocked.
Forced into overtime, Washingtonville had scored a touchdown and went for two points to win. Rising senior Cole Pogelschek burst from the line of scrimmage on the 5-yard line, made a hard cut in the end zone, spun and made the conversion catch for the win.
He screamed for joy, then turned quickly and pointed to his mother, Nicole, and older brother, former Wizard defender Andrew Pogelschek, who were sitting a little higher up the hill behind the end zone.
I fell in love with the game because my brother played soccer, said Cole, who was once the Wizards waterboy when Andrew played. Now it’s my time to do it.
Cole had another reason to smile: His parents would award him $50 for the score. It’s the same deal they made with Sam when he picked up a bag.
My heart warms to being out here and just being able to watch him play again, said Nicole, a medical professional dealing with COVID issues at work and in her home. It’s great to be here after COVID and such a disappointing year. For them, it’s camaraderie again to be able to get back on the field and let everyone play.
Football and family
Saturday was a celebration of football and family. In reality, the morning Lineman Challenge and the afternoon 7/7 don’t directly affect what should happen in the fall. The whole point of these exercises is to bridge the gap between the seasons, keep the interest in football high, strengthen some techniques and just have fun.
You can get to know your kids, said Sullivan West coach Ron Bauer, the dean of all Section 9 coaches. It is a good chance for the kids to go out and play football and have fun. It’s almost like perfect timing between the regular season and the next season.
In many schools, football players focus on other sports after the season. It’s camps like this that bring the football teams back together before heading into the summer.
It kind of feels like a return to normalcy for the kids, said Washingtonville head coach Anthony Finocchio. It’s really great after the past year and a half.
The COVID pandemic shut down high school sports from the spring of 2020 to the end of the calendar year. Section 9 football was moved from the fall to a six-week regular season starting in March, with but a handful of teams. Middletown, Cornwall, Port Jervis and James I. ONeill won section titles with 11 men and Pawling won with 8 men.
Early win for Port Jervis
Seventeen schools of Section 9 participated. The Lineman Challenge normally organized by coach Kevin Gallagher in Minisink Valley has been moved to Warwick to make it one big holiday. The morning activities consisted of an obstacle course, a farm walk with athletes carrying 85 pounds of weights, pushing a traditional blocking sled, pulling and pushing a modified tractor with an air-conditioned truck in place, flipping tires, throwing a medicine ball and pulling-o- war. Unlike the 7v7 afternoons, with athletes and spectators spread across nine half fields, the Challenge events brought everyone close to one another to loud cheers.
There were a number of different events for the linemen. They’re usually the forgotten people, but they’re actually the heart and soul of your football team, said David Moskowitz, head coach at James I. ONeill.
Port Jervis won the challenge, Cornwall was second and Saugerties was third.
It was fun doing this with my friends and talking to other kids from different schools, said Minisink up-and-coming junior Dan Morgan.
The stage shifted to the adjacent practice fields and converted diamonds. Sevens coordinator and Warwick coach Greg Sirico welcomed all participants and reminded them never to take anything for granted after the past COVID year.
Port Jervis and Newburgh Free Academy came out in sharp uniforms; others came out in less formal practice shirts. Chester’s orange tops definitely stood out.
Each sevens team was given three half-hour scrimmages, with the option of two tournament eliminations after lunch. Fouls had three downs to cover a trio of 15-yard patches. Tackles were basically one-handed touches. A cast of 10 officials in black and white striped shirts were joined by a handful of volunteers to maintain order.
The Sevens are essentially quarterback passing showcases. The Section 9 Player of the Year, Port Jervis quarterback Brett Fuller, looked sharp, unafraid to face the field. He came off consecutive high school showcase events this week.
That’s how we perform! praised Port coach Damien Striharsky after Fuller hooked up a long scoring game. Now went!
Chester won the Small School Sevens competition and Warwick defeated Middletown in the big school title game.
Sirico said Warwick first competed in Sevens in 1997 and that the event has been held annually since 1999, with the exception of last year. That fact was not lost on Burke Aaron Hasbrouck’s Catholic head coach, who was grateful for the return after two years.
The upside is to get all the guys in the section here, compete, work hard and enjoy the football game, he said. While it’s not the game of full-pad football, it’s always hugely important to get these guys out, get the competitive juices flowing, work on your routes, work on some basics and some key concepts.
Warwick quarterback Nick DiMarco said he wins big by playing sevens.
It builds team chemistry, he said. Everyone starts clicking together on the field when we put the pads on, so seven out of sevens is really good.
I think practices that lead to this and compete is how you build your team’s morale, Warwick linebacker Jake Durie said from all sections. That’s how you build a brotherhood.
Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]