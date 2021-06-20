Warwick football camp brings a sense of normalcy for the fall season

WARWICK It was the end of the first round of 7-on-7 football games on an increasingly hot Saturday afternoon in the back fields of Warwick Valley High School. The match horn had already scraped to signal the end of 30 minutes of play, but Washingtonville and Valley Central were still deadlocked.

Forced into overtime, Washingtonville had scored a touchdown and went for two points to win. Rising senior Cole Pogelschek burst from the line of scrimmage on the 5-yard line, made a hard cut in the end zone, spun and made the conversion catch for the win.

He screamed for joy, then turned quickly and pointed to his mother, Nicole, and older brother, former Wizard defender Andrew Pogelschek, who were sitting a little higher up the hill behind the end zone.

I fell in love with the game because my brother played soccer, said Cole, who was once the Wizards waterboy when Andrew played. Now it’s my time to do it.

Cole had another reason to smile: His parents would award him $50 for the score. It’s the same deal they made with Sam when he picked up a bag.

My heart warms to being out here and just being able to watch him play again, said Nicole, a medical professional dealing with COVID issues at work and in her home. It’s great to be here after COVID and such a disappointing year. For them, it’s camaraderie again to be able to get back on the field and let everyone play.

Football and family

Saturday was a celebration of football and family. In reality, the morning Lineman Challenge and the afternoon 7/7 don’t directly affect what should happen in the fall. The whole point of these exercises is to bridge the gap between the seasons, keep the interest in football high, strengthen some techniques and just have fun.

You can get to know your kids, said Sullivan West coach Ron Bauer, the dean of all Section 9 coaches. It is a good chance for the kids to go out and play football and have fun. It’s almost like perfect timing between the regular season and the next season.

In many schools, football players focus on other sports after the season. It’s camps like this that bring the football teams back together before heading into the summer.

It kind of feels like a return to normalcy for the kids, said Washingtonville head coach Anthony Finocchio. It’s really great after the past year and a half.

The COVID pandemic shut down high school sports from the spring of 2020 to the end of the calendar year. Section 9 football was moved from the fall to a six-week regular season starting in March, with but a handful of teams. Middletown, Cornwall, Port Jervis and James I. ONeill won section titles with 11 men and Pawling won with 8 men.

Early win for Port Jervis

Seventeen schools of Section 9 participated. The Lineman Challenge normally organized by coach Kevin Gallagher in Minisink Valley has been moved to Warwick to make it one big holiday. The morning activities consisted of an obstacle course, a farm walk with athletes carrying 85 pounds of weights, pushing a traditional blocking sled, pulling and pushing a modified tractor with an air-conditioned truck in place, flipping tires, throwing a medicine ball and pulling-o- war. Unlike the 7v7 afternoons, with athletes and spectators spread across nine half fields, the Challenge events brought everyone close to one another to loud cheers.

There were a number of different events for the linemen. They’re usually the forgotten people, but they’re actually the heart and soul of your football team, said David Moskowitz, head coach at James I. ONeill.

Port Jervis won the challenge, Cornwall was second and Saugerties was third.

It was fun doing this with my friends and talking to other kids from different schools, said Minisink up-and-coming junior Dan Morgan.

The stage shifted to the adjacent practice fields and converted diamonds. Sevens coordinator and Warwick coach Greg Sirico welcomed all participants and reminded them never to take anything for granted after the past COVID year.

Port Jervis and Newburgh Free Academy came out in sharp uniforms; others came out in less formal practice shirts. Chester’s orange tops definitely stood out.

Each sevens team was given three half-hour scrimmages, with the option of two tournament eliminations after lunch. Fouls had three downs to cover a trio of 15-yard patches. Tackles were basically one-handed touches. A cast of 10 officials in black and white striped shirts were joined by a handful of volunteers to maintain order.

The Sevens are essentially quarterback passing showcases. The Section 9 Player of the Year, Port Jervis quarterback Brett Fuller, looked sharp, unafraid to face the field. He came off consecutive high school showcase events this week.

That’s how we perform! praised Port coach Damien Striharsky after Fuller hooked up a long scoring game. Now went!

Chester won the Small School Sevens competition and Warwick defeated Middletown in the big school title game.

Sirico said Warwick first competed in Sevens in 1997 and that the event has been held annually since 1999, with the exception of last year. That fact was not lost on Burke Aaron Hasbrouck’s Catholic head coach, who was grateful for the return after two years.

The upside is to get all the guys in the section here, compete, work hard and enjoy the football game, he said. While it’s not the game of full-pad football, it’s always hugely important to get these guys out, get the competitive juices flowing, work on your routes, work on some basics and some key concepts.

Warwick quarterback Nick DiMarco said he wins big by playing sevens.

It builds team chemistry, he said. Everyone starts clicking together on the field when we put the pads on, so seven out of sevens is really good.

I think practices that lead to this and compete is how you build your team’s morale, Warwick linebacker Jake Durie said from all sections. That’s how you build a brotherhood.

