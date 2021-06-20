La Cueva scoops 5A titles, Johnson hits milestone » Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

It turned out to be a historic day at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center for the La Cueva boys’ and girls’ tennis programs.

Bears veteran boys’ coach Dick Johnson won his 10th team championship at La Cueva, winning a blue trophy for the sixth time in the past seven years, and there was no tournament in 2020. It was his 16th overall. He is the all-time leader, passing Darell Gage of the Albuquerque Academy.

“It’s an honor to follow a great person like Darell Gage,” Johnson said. “Darell was very special to me and is just a wonderful, knowledgeable person about tennis. Getting to number 10 is very exciting and I am humbled by it.”

The highest seeded Bears defeated Hobbs 5-0 for the Class 5A state championship.

………………………………………….. …………… …………..

Johnson said he wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the Eagles in the final.

“It’s always a real battle because we never see the southern teams to the end,” he said. “Unfortunately, with our current schedule, we have only been able to play nine games around Albuquerque. I wish we could get some weekend-like things in the future where we have three or four teams coming together. That would really help the seeding process.”

However, the top players of La Cueva were quickly done with their Eagles opponents, with No. 3 Ryan Holloway beating Antonio Armandariz 6-0, 6-0 and No. 2 Alex Lumanog beating Isaiah Mayer 6-0, 6- 1. Tanin Ramnath, last week’s 5A state individual runner-up, won 6-1, 6-0 over Ethan Jimenez, and No. 4 Connor Thompson walked away with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Alex Harris.

That left all eyes on the final two courts, with No. 5 Tom Avery taking the championship with a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Ryan Huggins.

“It was just so nice to know that everyone was behind me and supported me,” Avery said. “It made me want to play my best. The heart was definitely beating, but it was really nice to have them all behind me and know they were there for me.”

Taking home the win for Johnson was a motivating factor for the Bears, Ramnath said.

“We knew it and we definitely wanted to win it for him. It gave us a little extra motivation,” he said. “It means a lot. The team spirit is always nice. It’s a nice atmosphere to be part of the team and it’s just a great win for the boys.”

Meanwhile, the girls of La Cueva defeated Farmington 5-1 for their first title since 1998. It gave coach Amy Heimerl the championship she could never have won as a Bears player.

Heimerl said the plan was to close the Scorpions quickly on Saturday.

“We were really hoping to finish it in singles,” she said. “Farmington is really good at doubles and we just wanted to get it done.”

This championship will always be a distinctive championship, Heimerl added.

“I actually went to La Cueva and we were really close in the four years I was there and we just couldn’t pull it off,” she said. “For me personally this is very special and with this group of girls. They are family. They are daughters who are not our daughters and it is nice to win the championship and to finish like this is very nice.”

Top Bears player Cameron King, the 5A individual state champion, said her goal was to finish quickly so she could support her teammates. She did that with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking from Farmington’s Anna Briones.

Number 3 player Janie Xiong closed the team match with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Shantel Simmons.

“There was a lot of pressure and I was a bit nervous, but also when I heard everyone cheering for me, it was really exciting,” Xiong said. “And it made me want to play really well.”

n In the 1A-4A tournaments at the Albuquerque Academy, the Charger boys won an 18th straight championship, beating St. Michael’s 5-1. Academy has held the team championship for all but three seasons since the New Mexico Activities Association began competition in 1993.

The Academy girls won a second consecutive, and 10th overall, championship with a 5-0 decision over Los Alamos.