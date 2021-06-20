RINK Kelowna hockey camps include technology, multisport work – Think Local





Photo: Contributed RINK has established itself as an industry leader in hockey skills development. With over 10 years of athlete development in Manitoba, RINK will expand its services to Kelowna. Part-owned by three-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Keane, the company bought Kelowna’s Pursuit of Excellence and Edge of Excellence hockey camp operations last June and renamed it RINK Kelowna. Now that it has built a home base in the north end of the city, it will lead multiple camps this summer for young people who want to improve their hockey and skating skills. “We’re really trying to make an impact in BC and Western Canada with our development model,” said RINK director of on-ice programming Jon Cara. “Our camps are the first opportunity for players to get involved with the model we are building.” Cara says RINK Kelowna takes what Edge of Excellence did for its skating camps and “it’s evolving”. Photo: Contributed It will host a week-long Edge of Excellence skating camp for five to 12-year-olds between July 5 and July 23, a skate and skills camp for 11- to 17-year-olds from July 26-30, and a battle and join camp for 11 to 14 year olds from August 2-6. The girls’ camps are already sold out, but there will also be a ringette camp from July 12-16. All the skating takes place in the Rutland Arena. RINK Kelowna’s skating camps are all-day events, meaning parents can drop off their kids in the morning and pick them up after work. Each day will consist of two on-ice sessions, a boardroom or simulation skate, a skill session and dryland training. Group sizes are small, allowing for more one-on-one time, and the instructors will use technology, such as iPads, to instantly review skating techniques. “The ability to break things down and give players instant feedback will also be a big part of our camp,” said Cara. Another important part of the skating camps is the daily training in which other sports are also practiced. RINK Kelowna believes that being a multisport athlete is crucial for those pursuing their dreams of becoming a professional hockey player. “As a sports athlete you can be a limitation at times, while training and practicing within other sports can help you develop other training skills in a fun atmosphere,” says Cara. “It’s a big element of our camp.” Glenn Carnegie, former Vancouver Canucks skills coach, is RINK Kelowna’s regional player development manager, while Maco Balkovec, ex Burnnaby Winter Club hockey director, is executive director. “We have a great team that will be involved in our camps this summer and provide RINK athletes with an unforgettable experience,” says Cara. RINK Kelowna also operates a hockey academy consisting of six teams competing in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. Two of the coaches are former NHLers Jarome Iginla and Byron Ritchie. click here to enroll in RINK Kelowna’s summer camps available to children ages 11 to 17, and click here to enroll in Edge of Excellence Power Skating Camps Powered by RINK for ages 5-12. This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring customer and does not necessarily represent the views of Castanet.

