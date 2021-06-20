50 year olds and older participate in Vermont Senior Games





BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — Running, jumping, and throwing by people 50 and older attended the Senior Games in Vermont, proving that you don’t just have to be young in body to be a competitive athlete. If you’re not active, your body won’t stay healthy if you’re active, all organs work better, says Flo Meiler, an 87-year-old athlete. Flo Meiler is a 25-time world record holder in track and field athlete. She trains five to six days a week and has competed in senior competitions in Vermont for 31 years. She says she loves it for the competition and for the friendships. I’m also blessed with good health, but I also tell many of my mentors that maybe it’s because I drank raw milk on the dairy farm, Meiler says. Saturdays Vermont Senior Games held at Burlington High School featured athletics. Athletes gave their best in javelin throw, discus throw, long jump and running events. For certain people, doing better is a big incentive to try something different to go a little further, says Kevin Plette of the Vermont Senior Games. The people who qualified today will compete for a national medal at the Fort Lauderdale Senior National Championships in May. Something many athletes look forward to every year. With people of your own generation, your own age group, it’s a chance for us to do some competition, which is always fun and it’s a camaraderie where you meet a lot of great people, says athlete Dee Barbic. I like running, I like athletics. Wherever track and field events are, I’m there, says Owen Barrett, who traveled to Burlington from the Bronx, NY. This year’s games were dedicated to Barbara Jordan, a prolific Vermont Senior Games athlete who passed away this year from a battle with cancer. Athletics competitions are now also named after her. She was a mentor to Meiler and helped her start her own prolific career. She was such a great coach and friend at the same time and we challenged each other and it was amazing, I miss her terribly. but we’ve been competing for 25 years, Meiler says. Vermont Senior Games are held throughout the summer and fall in many different disciplines, from cycling to even table tennis, so hopefully people can find a path to the nationals. You can learn more about it here. Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

