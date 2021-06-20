Low not carried away by Germany display

German national team coach Joachim Low insists that beating defending champions Portugal 4-2 should not be seen as a message to their rivals.

They looked different from France’s and Low said they never lost faith in themselves after that defeat, which had raised serious questions about their ability to compete in Euro 2020.

After trailing Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant 100-yard counter-attack, Germany hit back by coercing own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro before Kai Havertz and man-of-the-match Robin Gosens doubled their lead, while Diogo Jota offered consolation grip.

The win threw Group F wide open with France on four points and Germany and Portugal on three, with Hungary still undecided after their draw with the world champions earlier in the day.

Low, who will leave his job next month after 15 years in the position, insists their focus is only on the next game against Hungary.

“It has nothing to do with initiating anything,” he said when asked what the result meant for their tournament.

“It gives you some satisfaction, but we never had any doubts after losing the world champions, we knew we could do better.

“In a tournament you know how it goes, step by step. The next step will be Hungary, which will be difficult if they park the bus in defense.”

“Overall it was a strong performance against a technically good Portuguese team that was strong in the counter-attack.

“Especially after being behind, we showed a great team spirit, we didn’t lose control, we were dynamic and energetic, we created a lot of chances.

“We managed to pose a threat to the defense and overall this victory is well deserved.”

Joachim Low was not carried away by the 4-2 victory over Portugal

Gosens, who only won his ninth cap, was fantastic as a left-back and completed the feat with his second international goal.

“This win was fundamental for the rest of the tournament,” said the Atalanta defender.

“I have no words for it. It will remain in my mind forever, it is one of the evenings I will not forget in my life.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos took full responsibility for the defeat, giving them the prospect of getting something out of their encounter with France.

“Whether we make progress or not is up to us and we have to respond to it,” he said.

“The manager is responsible for the result. If we look at individual players, we would be shooting ourselves in the foot.”

“Now I have to talk to the players and understand why we couldn’t do what we set out to do.

“I’m responsible for this, I don’t want to name players because we have to solve this as a team and think about France.

“France is playing differently and we have to change the things we did that weren’t so good.”

