Contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of Loki as well as Nebraska Football 2021. Continue at your own risk.

Episode 2 of Loki gets everyone moving. While Episode 1 was interesting, it also largely tried to set up a very complicated system of timekeepers and timekeepers and Loki and Owen Wilson. The overall backstop of an all-knowing Time Authority who can do whatever it wants is a little off-putting – like, did these guys just hang out and watch Thanos the whole time? The show kind of leans on this and makes you wonder if they’re really a bunch of all-powerful creatures, or just an elaborate trick.

Anyway, episode 2 makes Owen Wilson and Loki really work together as buddy timecops. To sum up Episode 1, an alternate Loki is catching and killing TimeCops (they aren’t actually called TimeCops in the show, but I loved a good Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, so of course it fits). Owen Wilson taps Loki to help the case, as Loki would be helpful in finding alternate Loki, despite everyone knowing Loki is a rogue con man. Much of the drama of the show is watching Loki in the elevator.

In episode 2, Loki proves his mettle. While initially caught lying to Owen Wilson, he eventually finds out that Alternative Loki is hiding in a timeline of impending doom. After all, the whole point of the TimeCops is to make sure everything goes through as intended. For comparison, imagine an NCAA playoff system designed to reward the best teams in college football. Of course, sometimes the top teams aren’t that great and other teams are better than expected. When that happens, you need some sort of omnipotent committee to get the football flow going. For example, they rethink the season to ensure that the right top teams are rewarded. Purely hypothetical of course.

So Loki does some research and finds out that Alternate Loki is hiding in a disaster area. They put their heads together and learn that the 2050 hideout is in an Alabama mall about to be destroyed by a hurricane. Loki and That Woman From Lovecraft Country meet Alternate Loki, who has a nifty trick for possessing people he touches. After some punches we come to the big reveal. Alternate Loki is a woman and she wants to blow up the TimeCops TimeLine. She disappears in another time and Loki ignores Owen Wilson and follows him. We wonder: who is Loki? A villain? A hero? A little of both? And who are these Timekeepers to tell people how to actually behave?

All in all, a fun episode. Not earth shattering, and I have an ongoing complaint that the series is too dark. Not that the themes are too dark, but that the actual filming is too dark. I turned up the brightness on my TV and it still looked like that one Game of Thrones episode where you couldn’t make out anything. Have fun anyway – I’ll give it a solid 8/10.

Fun. Not exactly the calling card of Nebraska football these days. It’s not that they’ve been a mess – they’ve landed on F+ in each of Scott Frost’s three seasons in the 1950s. That’s a skilled, albeit unobtrusive team. How do you rate Scott Frost as a coach? A good trainer? A bad coach-coach? A little of both?

What is the timeline for the Cornhuskers these days? Tom Osborne was hired in 1973 and coached for 25 seasons, never winning less than nine games. His final season led to a perfect 13-0 record and Nebraska’s last national championship led by quarterback Scott Frost. The Nebraska believers would prefer this timeline to continue into eternity, but it didn’t work out that way.

Osborne retired after that championship and assistant Frank Solich took over. Solich had only six seasons for the Cornhuskers, but won at least nine games in five of them and even played in a championship game. While he was hardly bad, he fell short of the Tom Osborne standard and was shot to the Ohio Bobcats, where he is still coaches sixteen years later.

The TimeKeepers then anointed Bill Callahan to lead the team. Callahan was not far from coaching the Raiders to a Super Bowl. Callahan is not remembered as a successful coach for Nebraska, but he did have two winning seasons, which is two more than Scott Frost has landed. They even won a bowling match and ended the season in its second season. Still, he was shot back to the NFL after four seasons and is currently fluttering around as the OL coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Bo Pelini was the next call, and his tenure was marked by a lot of swearing and actually a lot of wins. Like Tom Osborne, Bo never took less than 9 wins in a full season, and while his teams were never great, they were always pretty good, finishing the season in every but one season. Of course, he was also a living thread and was famously heard about the fans being fair weather and ominously asking where they would be when he was gone.

We found out in 2015, when he was sent to Youngstown State and Mike Riley was arrested State of Oregon. Riley had a good start, going 6-7 and then 9-4, but his third season was spoiled when the team dropped to 101 on F+ and it was downright awful. He was shot in the sun and the last entry on Wikipedia had him as a quarterback coach in the XFL, so maybe that was for the best.

Which leads us to our current timeline, where Scott Frost is still looking for a winning season, not to mention a return to Nebraska glory. He should have a decent squad this year, returning quarterback Adrian Martinez and a lot of defense. But the schedule is rough – Oklahoma is in the noncon, and they’re playing Sparty, Michigan and OSU in their crossover games. There aren’t many games where you can confidently take a Husker win.

While a 3-0 start looks feasible and could happen 4-1, the last seven games have been tough. They should at least rake in a few more wins, meaning Nebraska football looks like they’re going to go 6-6 this year. Will the TimeKeepers be happy with this development, the first bowling trip in the Scott Frost era? I think you should just tune in next season and find out.