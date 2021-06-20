Welcome back to Wimbledon: relief for locals as tennis parade approaches normality

When crowds of tennis fans make their way through the chic Wimbledon Village on their way to the All England Club, restaurant owner Adrian Mills will be relieved to see them after months of meager trading near the famous old ground.

After Wimbledon was canceled last year due to the pandemic, players and fans are returning to the London suburb for this year’s tournament as a boost for Mr Mills and his Thai Tho company.

Last year you couldn’t even think about tennis, but we were pretty robbed because it just felt bizarre not having it, said Mr Mills, 64, president of the Wimbledon Village Business Association.

When the fans are here, it’s phenomenal. It’s a fantastic privilege to have it [the tournament] at the end of the road.

With fans requiring proof of Covid vaccines or negative tests to enter the field and players staying in specially approved hotels, Wimbledon 2021 won’t quite be a return to full normality.

But the organizers hope to fill 50 percent of the seats in the first rounds and aim for 100 percent capacity for the semi-finals and finals.

The tournament kicks off on June 28, by which time the British government would lift all restrictions on social contact.

This was pushed back four weeks by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an increase in cases caused by the Delta variant first identified in India.

Fans can still come as Wimbledon is part of a UK government pilot project to test the safety of major events.

For Matthew Swan, a musician who painted tennis-themed decorations in a pub window on Thursday, the delay means he won’t be able to perform for crowded venues in Wimbledon Village the way he’d like.

People are relieved that anything is happening at all, he said. It’s 100 percent better than last year.

It will be different this year, but it’s always a lively atmosphere.

In the run-up to the Wimbledon tennis championship, reporter Tim Stickings and I visited and interviewed locals to gauge their sense of competition. Gianluca Minozzo, 51, manager of the recently opened Table Vallebona delicatessen, is looking forward to his first experience of the match’s impact on the area.



Ticket scramble

When Wimbledon tickets went on sale on Thursday afternoon, avid tennis fans sparked an online frenzy with tens of thousands waiting in a virtual queue.

David Smith, one of those in the case, had nine different browsers open on three screens in an attempt to increase his chances.

The plan worked, and Mr. Smith was now preparing for the final, and he even secured a spare ticket for his mother. She has been a tennis fan all her life and has never attended a final. Shell loves it, he said.

There was no such clamor outside the All England Lawn Tennis Club, as the Wimbledon hosts are formally known. With all the tickets sold online, the gates were deserted except for a handful of security personnel and passers-by.

The traditional line of fans who wait for hours to enter the grounds will be absent this year due to the pandemic.

There will still be a bit of a buzz and an atmosphere and something for everyone to talk about Joe Tooze

But another Wimbledon tradition watching the action on a big screen from the grassy slope known as Henman Hill will be revived.

The nickname originated in the 1990s as a tribute to British player Tim Henman and the name has stuck despite more recent references to Murray Mound.

The mound will be open, Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, told BBC Radio 4s Today program.

We were still working on the exact detail of how that will work, but very open and very much part of this year’s championships.

The gates to the Wimbledon grounds were virtually deserted when championship tickets went on sale.



Also recurring are traffic restrictions in the center of Wimbledon, with cars not allowed to park on Church Road, the street from Wimbledon Village to the tennis club, from 8.30am to 11.30pm during the tournament.

Some Wimbledon residents rent out their apartments for two weeks and take the opportunity to go on holiday.

Tennis stars such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams will not be among the tenants, as the players will be in special accommodation elsewhere.

It means that the players who sometimes come to Mr Millss restaurant because of the healthy offerings on the menu will not show up as expected this time. But he is still happy with the return of fans.

That’s a huge boost for Wimbledon Village economically, as it brings out people who want to be close to the action, he said.

‘It’s an exciting time’

After a tough economic year, Wimbledons cafes and restaurants are allowed to host guests indoors in groups of up to six people or two households.

Many of them have their shops decked out with tennis-themed displays before the tournament starts.

Gianluca Minozzo, 51, is the manager of a delicatessen called Table Vallebona and aims to put some of his wares on tables outside to catch the attention of fans.

The store has never witnessed a Wimbledon week as it only opened last November.

It’s an exciting time, so we’re looking forward to that, said Mr Minozzo. I’d love to be there in person.

Alison Filday, a volunteer at a Shelter charity store in Wimbledon Village, with store manager Joe Tooze. Mark Chilvers for The National



At a fitness and physical therapy center called Nordic Balance, a few customers have come in, fittingly enough, with tennis elbows and reception manager John Conradi, 29, said there could be more of them in the coming weeks.

Nordic Balance wasn’t there when an entire group of fans came to Wimbledon for the last time, but the staff are eagerly looking forward to this year’s event.

We are delighted to see how it is, said Mr Conradi.

At a Shelter charity shop, volunteer Alison Filday, 82, would like to see a late opening in the store so customers returning from tennis can browse for second-hand items and sit down for food.

It would be a good idea for all of us to stay open a little later in the evening, she said. They come here to eat and they see that all the shops are closed, it is very quiet.

Store manager Joe Tooze, 33, said even the partial return of fans would be a boost for the area after a difficult year.

There will still be a bit of a buzz and an atmosphere and something for everyone to talk about, he said. It’s nice to have people around you.