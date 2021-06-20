Eastern Ontario hockey league wants its players back on the ice





Officials from the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) say it hurts players to be left out of Ontario’s accelerated return-to-play plan. Last week, Ontario announced it would accelerate its return plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as it eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions as long as leagues follow provincial guidelines. The plan applies to 18 leagues across six sports, including the Canadian Football League, Ontario Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association. In a release, the county said the accelerated plan anticipates broader return-to-play guidelines for amateur and recreational sports, which “will resume in small steps throughout the summer.” However, officials from CCHL, the junior hockey league that operates in eastern Ontario, said the decision to exclude them from the accelerated plan and therefore prevent them from holding full-contact drills and playing with league in August will not in the mood. “It was more of a shock than anything,” said Terry Nichols, general manager of the Kemptville 73’s. “We feel strongly that we are as elite as many of the programs that were chosen.” League commissioner Kevin Abrams said he has been in touch with the county, and while he understands their position, he believes the CCHL should have returned to play as well. “We have players called up to the National Hockey League. We had Team Canada’s starting goalkeeper in the junior world [hockey championship]’ said Abrams. Brockville Braves forward Ryan Gillespie will likely be chosen in this year’s NHL draw, something CCHL officials say is not uncommon. (Robert Lefebvre/Icelevel.com) Other leagues ‘best positioned’ to operate safely In a statement, a county spokesperson said that since “professional and elite amateur sports leagues” operate best under strict health and safety requirements, they are the ones “best placed to follow the strict protocols that will be required.” “We want to ensure that all of our athletes can return to play when it is safe to do so,” the statement said. However, the CCHL says they had no cases of COVID-19 while operating last summer. Dustin Traylen, general manager of the Brockville Braves, said keeping kids off the ice has not only impacted their mental health but also hurt the competition. “The last two years [there have been]missed opportunities for players, and it was very difficult to recruit. It just all compounded into a very, very messy situation,” Traylen said. Jason York, owner of the Kemptville 73’s and analyst for Sportsnet, said his concerns extend beyond hockey to athletes across Ontario who are now unable to practice their sport. “There are a lot of kids who are faced with a lot of questions, and it’s ‘What are we going to do with our lives now?'” York said. As of now, the CCHL’s official training camps will begin on September 1, after which the regular season will begin just a few weeks after that.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos