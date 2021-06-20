“If we can beat Mercedes here, we can beat them everywhere,” said Horner as Verstappen starts from pole in France





After difficult races for Mercedes on the streets of Monaco and Baku, both of which were won by Red Bull, the Silver Arrows were expected to strike back when F1 returned to the more conventional Circuit Paul Ricard. But after Max Verstappen took pole position for the French Grand Prix, Bulls boss Christian Horner said a win at Le Castellet would prove that his team was finally able to take on the seven-time champion over the course of the season. champion. After winning four consecutive double world championships between 2010 and 2013, Red Bull has had to see Mercedes take all title honors since then, with the Milton Keynes team only able to achieve race wins during that time rather than taking on lengthy championship challenges. QUALIFICATION REPORT: Verstappen beats title rival Hamilton to pole in exciting French GP qualifying But after victories in Monaco and Azerbaijan, and pole at Paul Ricard where Mercedes took pole, took the win and outperformed every session in 2018 and 2019, Horner was optimistic about his team’s chances, explaining how Verstappen was driving Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had been defeated in qualifying. “We took some downforce out of the car, you can probably tell by the size of the rear wing between us and Mercedes. So we used less energy in Sector 2, so we went faster on the straight because we had less drag there. ” , but still managed to set a very good time in Sector 3, so that helps us generate a competitive lap time here and hopefully be good for the race,” he said.

2021 French GP qualifying: Verstappen storms to pole for Hamilton

“This circuit has been such a stronghold for Mercedes in recent years, so if we can beat them here, we can really beat them everywhere,” he continued. “There’s a lot at stake, but the whole team just works incredibly well and puts in long days. “It’s hard this year because you’ve got the current car, you’ve got next year’s car, you’ve got the cost cap and everything else that’s going on. But as a unit, to see the whole team come together like it’s and putting this pressure on Mercedes is phenomenal.” READ MORE: I want the 25 points we lost in Baku, Verstappen says after storming to French GP pole When asked if Red Bull feared Mercedes would have a lead in the race, as they did at last month’s Spanish Grand Prix, Horner pointed out that Azerbaijani Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez’s start at P4 Red Bull would require some extra strategic flexibility in France. “Mercedes was very quick in Barcelona and expected them to be very competitive again,” he said. “I think the great thing for us this weekend is that we have Checo there too, and you saw what a job he did in Baku two weeks ago. And when you have two cars in the game, you have different strategic options and I think it was good form for the match. “It’s important that we get a good start, make good pit stops, good strategy. We have to do all the basics right, and it’s phenomenal for the team to have both cars there.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos