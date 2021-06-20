



DUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction today: fantasy cricket tips for Durham vs Warwickshire match | Photo Credits: Representative Image In a vital in the English T20 blast, Durham will host Warwickshire in the North Group match. The game will take place Sunday night at Taunton’s County Ground. Currently, Warwickshire tops the table with an impressive record of four wins in six games. They have only lost one game in the tournament so far, one of which was canceled due to rain. Saim Hain was their top scorer in the competition with 251 runs at an average of 83.66. With the bowl, Carlos Brathwaite led their attack by nine wickets, while Jacob Linott and Danny Briggs took eight wickets each. Meanwhile, Durhan is third in the table with three wins in five matches, along with one defeat and no result each. David Bedingham was in exceptional form with the bat, scoring 172 runs in four innings with a sensational 160.74 batting percentage. The bowling of Matty Potts and Brydon Carse has played a big part in their success thus far with nine and seven wickets respectively to their credit. The home side may be seeing the return of Ben Stokes as he has returned to training from injury. However, there is still uncertainty about when he will be match fit to play in a game. My Dream11 for Durham vs Warwickshire meeting D Bedingham, S Hain, G Clark, P Malan, C Brathwaite (C), B Raine (VC), W Rhodes, T Brsnan, J Lintott, D Brigggs, M Potts Durham is likely to play 11 David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts and Scott Borthwick Warwickshire likely to play 11 Pieter Malan, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jacob Lintott and Craig Miles Selections: Durham: Scott Borthwick, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (wk) Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Sean Dickson Warwickshire: Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs , Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom.







