Sports
Tennis legend Billie Jean King tells her story in ‘All In’
“All In: An Autobiography”
Author: Billie Jean King Jean
Knopf, 496 pages, $30
Whether you’re a tennis fan or just someone who enjoys watching the US Open, you’ll find “All In” a treat. It’s full of events you may not know about tennis legend Billie Jean King. Ever since the court entrance fee ($2) was a lot for her parents, King goes into great detail about her life on and off the court.
She describes her first view of the Wimbledon stadium as so breathtaking you’d want to see it for yourself. But to start at the beginning, when King was in fifth grade, a friend asked if she wanted to play tennis, and she said, What is tennis? There they went to the Virginia Country Club. She saved money and eventually, at age 10, collected $8.29, enough to buy a small wooden, purple racket. She slept with it that night and quickly found tennis addictive. Because of where she lived, she was able to live in the best weather to develop her sport.
Jumping forward a few years, she played in the Southern California Championship at the Los Angeles Tennis Club, her first sanctioned tournament, and achieved a junior ranking. When King lined up with the other players to have his photo taken, the president of the Southern California Tennis Association pointed at her and kicked her off the photo for wearing shorts and no dress or skirt. When she won an award as a high school student at a banquet, she got a new racket and a baby doll!
It’s details like these that result in a book full of delicious tidbits. And so much more. Striking details are included about life in many spheres between the 1950s and now.
Many people advised her on her way to her top position. One of them was the immortal Alice Marble, who as a teenager demanded that every point be played as if it were a match point, completely out, adding that she hit the ball too close to her body. Marble also said her backhand salvo was much better than hers. Intoxicating things for this 16 year old to hear.
As bad as you may think it was for women’s tennis in the 1960s, it was worse before that, and King explains it all. She worked tirelessly with other female tennis professionals to end inequality. Women’s sports stories continued to be on the society pages instead of the sports pages. Ultimately, King changed the face of women’s tennis. She flew her parents from California to watch her win the most important tournament in the world. They were stunned by the bustle and elegance of Wimbledon.
Her mother couldn’t believe that people were wrapping themselves in blankets and queuing all night in tents hoping to get tickets. At that time there was a discussion about whether or not to admit professionals. The media and the public thought that pros made tennis too commercial, as if that were a dirty word. People felt that money would bleed the honor out of the sport.
Part is about her match with Bobby Riggs, the prankster who pulled it off and then the match itself was dubbed The Battle of the Sexes. Ninety million people watched it, even though it was televised after midnight in Europe. King describes the whole thing as surreal. When she won, Smith College students cheered, “Today tennis tomorrow, the world, as tower bells rang out across campus.
Tennis continued. Her victory lap lasted for decades. Tennis was her oxygen. King went on to win 39 singles and doubles at the Grand Slam tournaments, the US Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, among many other special tournaments.
But King’s autobiography is so much more than just tennis. She had an early fear of public speaking, but overcame it to become a celebrated sportswoman who had much to do with bringing about Title IX, an exciting change for women in schools and colleges. She told senators it should be called the Education Equity Act and remove the word women from the title. They did. She had to compete with many men in the tennis world who, like American golfer Stan Smith, felt about female tennis players. To paraphrase, he thought these girls would be happier if they got married and had a family.
Tennis is rough; it defeminizes them, he said. They want to take charge in the courts and at home. Another golfer said: I’m just as happy never to see the girls. They are not very attractive. I wouldn’t want my daughter to play on tour. The men who said these words were her friends. Crushing words for her to hear.
All In is a must read for both tennis enthusiasts and those interested in the countless changes the world is making thanks to her and a group of women who care enough to change the world for the better.
It will be available on August 17.
Mims Cushing lives in Ponte Vedra Beach and has written three books.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]