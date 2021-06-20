Tennis legend Billie Jean King tells her story in ‘All In’

“All In: An Autobiography”

Author: Billie Jean King Jean

Knopf, 496 pages, $30

Whether you’re a tennis fan or just someone who enjoys watching the US Open, you’ll find “All In” a treat. It’s full of events you may not know about tennis legend Billie Jean King. Ever since the court entrance fee ($2) was a lot for her parents, King goes into great detail about her life on and off the court.

She describes her first view of the Wimbledon stadium as so breathtaking you’d want to see it for yourself. But to start at the beginning, when King was in fifth grade, a friend asked if she wanted to play tennis, and she said, What is tennis? There they went to the Virginia Country Club. She saved money and eventually, at age 10, collected $8.29, enough to buy a small wooden, purple racket. She slept with it that night and quickly found tennis addictive. Because of where she lived, she was able to live in the best weather to develop her sport.

Jumping forward a few years, she played in the Southern California Championship at the Los Angeles Tennis Club, her first sanctioned tournament, and achieved a junior ranking. When King lined up with the other players to have his photo taken, the president of the Southern California Tennis Association pointed at her and kicked her off the photo for wearing shorts and no dress or skirt. When she won an award as a high school student at a banquet, she got a new racket and a baby doll!

It’s details like these that result in a book full of delicious tidbits. And so much more. Striking details are included about life in many spheres between the 1950s and now.

Many people advised her on her way to her top position. One of them was the immortal Alice Marble, who as a teenager demanded that every point be played as if it were a match point, completely out, adding that she hit the ball too close to her body. Marble also said her backhand salvo was much better than hers. Intoxicating things for this 16 year old to hear.

As bad as you may think it was for women’s tennis in the 1960s, it was worse before that, and King explains it all. She worked tirelessly with other female tennis professionals to end inequality. Women’s sports stories continued to be on the society pages instead of the sports pages. Ultimately, King changed the face of women’s tennis. She flew her parents from California to watch her win the most important tournament in the world. They were stunned by the bustle and elegance of Wimbledon.

Her mother couldn’t believe that people were wrapping themselves in blankets and queuing all night in tents hoping to get tickets. At that time there was a discussion about whether or not to admit professionals. The media and the public thought that pros made tennis too commercial, as if that were a dirty word. People felt that money would bleed the honor out of the sport.

Part is about her match with Bobby Riggs, the prankster who pulled it off and then the match itself was dubbed The Battle of the Sexes. Ninety million people watched it, even though it was televised after midnight in Europe. King describes the whole thing as surreal. When she won, Smith College students cheered, “Today tennis tomorrow, the world, as tower bells rang out across campus.

Tennis continued. Her victory lap lasted for decades. Tennis was her oxygen. King went on to win 39 singles and doubles at the Grand Slam tournaments, the US Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, among many other special tournaments.

But King’s autobiography is so much more than just tennis. She had an early fear of public speaking, but overcame it to become a celebrated sportswoman who had much to do with bringing about Title IX, an exciting change for women in schools and colleges. She told senators it should be called the Education Equity Act and remove the word women from the title. They did. She had to compete with many men in the tennis world who, like American golfer Stan Smith, felt about female tennis players. To paraphrase, he thought these girls would be happier if they got married and had a family.

Tennis is rough; it defeminizes them, he said. They want to take charge in the courts and at home. Another golfer said: I’m just as happy never to see the girls. They are not very attractive. I wouldn’t want my daughter to play on tour. The men who said these words were her friends. Crushing words for her to hear.

All In is a must read for both tennis enthusiasts and those interested in the countless changes the world is making thanks to her and a group of women who care enough to change the world for the better.

It will be available on August 17.

Mims Cushing lives in Ponte Vedra Beach and has written three books.