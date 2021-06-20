Selection in Olympic team was my late father’s dream: hockey player Lalremsiami

Young Indian hockey player Lalremsiami said on Sunday that her selection in the Indian contingent to Tokyo is the greatest achievement of her career as it has helped her fulfill her late father’s dream.

The 21-year-old made history when she became the first female Mizoram to be selected for the Olympics.

The selection in the Indian women’s hockey team’s 16-man Olympic squad also enabled her to reach another rare milestone as she managed to give her state to an Olympian after 25 long years.

Archer C Lalremsanga was the last Olympian from Mizoram. He represented India at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“… very important to me. It is the greatest achievement of my short career so far,” Lalremsiami, from Kolasib in Mizoram, told PTI in an interview.

But Lalremsiami had to pay a heavy price to cement her place in the Indian team and secure her place in the squad to Tokyo.

She lost her biggest supporter, her father, a day before India’s semifinal against Chile in the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan last year.

However, instead of returning home, the young striker braved personal tragedy and decided to stay with the team. India later won the tournament, beating host Japan 3-1.

The only thing Lalremsiami regrets is that she couldn’t say goodbye to her father.

“He was the biggest supporter. He was confident in every decision I made in my career. The only thing I regret is not being able to say goodbye to him. But he would certainly have been proud of my decision.” , she said.

“Staying back with the team was the hardest decision of my life, but I think my father would be happy with my decision as he wanted me to serve the nation and play in the Olympics one day.

“I wish Dad was alive today to watch his daughter play in the Olympics. It was his dream and I live by it.”

Not many people play hockey in Mizoram as the state is famous for producing football players, archers and martial arts athletes.

So when Lalremsiami decided to take up hockey as a professional sport, there were not many supporters of her decision in the family. It took a lot of persuasion to finally get the go-ahead.

“I started playing hockey at the age of 11. I was introduced to the sport at school by my sports teacher when he picked me for a school-level tournament,” she said.

“I never played hockey before that. But when I started playing I liked the sport and then I went to the hockey academy at the SAI Center in Thenzawl in 2011 and from there I have never looked back.”

Lalremsiami initially said she faced “resistance from my family because they knew nothing about hockey”.

“I told them about the sport, but my father was still worried because he didn’t want my studies to suffer, but later agreed when I made it clear to him that I can study at the academy next to hockey.”

Lalremsiami, who won the FIH Rising Star Award for women in 2019, now just wants to give her best at the Tokyo Games in her quest to help Indian women win their first Olympic medal, which she says is not impossible.

“…it’s not impossible. We can win a medal because in modern hockey there is a very small gap between two teams. If you play to your ability, you can beat any team on any given day,” she said.

“We have worked very hard in these difficult COVID times, we have made many adjustments and compromises, so let’s not lose that. I know my role in the team and will work to fulfill it.”

The upcoming Games will be the third time the Indian hockey team will appear at the Olympics and the second in a row, with the previous appearances in 1980 and 2016.