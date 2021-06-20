2021 NBA Playoffs – What to Look for in LA Clippers-Phoenix Suns West West Finals

The NBA Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers starts without two of the league’s biggest stars.

Suns guard Chris Paul, who still remains in league health and safety protocols, has been banned from Game 1 (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC) and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the team to Phoenix as he continues with coping with a sprained right knee.

But don’t worry, there’s plenty of star power at the start of this series — and maybe even a star in the making.

Fresh off 39 points in the Clippers’ closeout win over the Utah Jazz, what does Terance Mann have as an encore when he fills in for Leonard? Can Paul George Continue to Lead LA After Living Up to His “Playoff P” Nickname During the West Semifinals?

And, after a week off, will Devin Booker deliver as he did in series wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets?

Our experts analyze each team’s path to the series and the keys that could decide who makes it to the NBA Finals.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

How the suns got here:

The road to their first Western Conference final since 2010 may have seemed easy, but for the Suns, it was harder than it looked.

The Lakers loomed in the first round as just about the scariest number 7 seed possible, a brutal reward for Phoenix with their best regular season in over a decade. Drawing the short straw against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion felt like a potential recipe for an early, frustrating exit and an unfortunate ending that prevented a proper evaluation of how good the Suns actually were.

Chris Paul and Monty Williams have so far beaten the defending champion and reigning MVP. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Suns went down 2-1 in that series, and with Paul’s shoulder pain, it was another page of the basketball gods having a strange problem with the Point God. But Paul’s shoulder improved while the Lakers’s got worse as Davis struggled with a groin problem. Phoenix turned the series around, won Game 4 en route to series equalization, set the table for defeat in the all-deciding Game 5 and finally Devin Booker’s coming-to-age real-life superstar arrival moment where he dropped 47 in a series close game 6.

With the Nuggets and league MVP Nikola Jokic next, Paul’s physical improvement was critical. All he did was cut Denver into one of the most brutally efficient gigs ever. The 36-year-old averaged 25.5 points on 62% shooting, 58% of 3, didn’t miss a free throw and had a 41-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio for the series. The Suns were dominant, winning the first three games by an average of 18.6 points. Jokic was thrown in Game 4, but it was already too late to avoid the sweep.

Now the Suns and Paul find themselves once again in the realm of uncertainty: Paul remains in the league’s health and safety protocols. He will return for the series at some point, but it remains to be seen when and where the situation will stand. The Phoenix youth have been impressive thus far, but they, along with Booker, will have to grow up more than ever as they await Paul’s return.

— Royce Young

How the Clippers got here:

A ‘postseason’ ago, the Clippers failed to hold onto the lead and succumbed under the full weight of playoff pressure in the bubble to blow a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets. This year, things are completely opposite for the Clippers.

They are now the ones making history-making comebacks, breaking through half a century of heartbreak, playoffs collapsing and cursed seasons on Friday as the Clippers won Game 6 at Staples Center to reach their first-ever Western Conference Finals.

And the Clippers are here in scorching Phoenix for Game 1 because they just refuse to wilt no matter how hot it gets. The Clippers are the first team in NBA history to overcome a 2-0 deficit in multiple series in the same postseason.

They ruined Dallas’ first two home games in the first round, trailing 30-11 in the first quarter of Game 3 in Dallas, before somehow coming back and winning four of the remaining five games to finish the series. to win seven games.

Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris, Sr. stepped up to support Paul George in the Clippers’ victory over the Jazz. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

And again, the Clippers lost the first two games of the second round in Utah before winning four in a row. And even more impressive was the fact that they won their last two games against Utah without Leonard, who is out indefinitely with a sprained right knee.

Unlike last season, the Clippers have made the appropriate adjustments under the tactful eye of head coach Tyronn Lue. Perhaps a few bad moves away from a 3-0 defeat in Dallas, Lue quickly enlisted Nicolas Batum for Ivica Zubac to move to a smaller and more switchable defensive lineup against Mavericks star Luka Doncic. The move changed that streak, forcing now former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle to attempt a counterattack starting the underused Boban Marjanovic.

And against Utah, Lue’s small setup worked wonders again, this time neutralizing three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. With Leonard out, six-foot Terance Mann started and scored 39 points in Game 6, ushering in the second half’s biggest comeback in a series-clinching game – clearing a 25-point deficit at the start of the third.

“It’s a whole new 2021 season,” said Reggie Jackson, who was a clutch artist for the Clippers. “And that’s all we’ve had in mind to figure out how to be the best team we can be this year… and then try to be the last one standing.

“Fortunately, we have a chance ourselves and we are going to play against a great team in Phoenix. But for us, we don’t want the journey to end here.”

— Ohm Youngmisuk

Series Keys: How Big Can Ayton Be and the Clippers’ Question?

The Clippers’ smallball formations present a different challenge to the Suns than they faced in victories over the Lakers and Nuggets, who played conventionally with centers on the field in the first two rounds. That created opportunities for Booker and Paul in the pick and roll, particularly against Denver’s drop covers. Paul scored an average of 1.15 points per direct ball screen vs. the Nuggets according to Second Spectrum tracking, a percentage that would rank second among regular players during the regular season.

Assuming they stick with the lineups that ended their series against the Mavericks and Jazz with no player taller than the six-foot duo of Batum and Marcus Morris Sr., the Clippers will attempt the pick-and-roll to delay Phoenix’s attack with frequent substitutions. They have traded more picks than any other team in the playoffs per Second Spectrum, having done so 43% of the time with Zubac on the bench. Meanwhile, opponents have only swapped against the Suns 11% of the time so far.

Sure, Booker and Paul have the ability to play 1-on-1 against Switches the same way Donovan Mitchell did for Utah. But to work the math in Phoenix’s favor, Ayton has to make the Clippers pay for their lack of size in the paint. He is a more experienced big man than the Clippers he faced in the first two rounds, having defeated the Lakers for 21.7 PPG with 82% shot in the first three games of that series.

Ayton’s offensive rebound in particular will be crucial. He has secured nearly one in 10 Suns playoffs and may need to improve that against the Clippers.

play 0:29 Deandre Ayton cheers with Suns fans after helping the team earn a place in the Western Conference finals.

In another way, the conference final is a similar matchup for Phoenix to the second-round win over Denver, a short-handed team trying to keep up with the Suns’ attack. That proved impossible for the Nuggets, who played the entire series without injured guard Jamal Murray, started without starting Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. due to a back injury that limited him.

Like Denver in the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Clippers were able to overcome Leonard’s loss to a knee injury for the last two games of the series thanks to unexpected contributions from role players. Jackson, who is currently working on a 50-40-90 playoff campaign, has been excellent all through the postseason and Mann gave the Clippers an incredible boost as Leonard’s replacement in the starting five. If Mann’s 39-point Game 6 isn’t here, the Clippers are probably gearing up for a tiebreaker game in Salt Lake City right now.

As with the Nuggets, durability is the question for the Clippers. Austin Rivers, who made 48% of his 3s in the first round, saw that drop to 27% against Phoenix. Backup guard Monte Morris went from .560 true shooting to .482. Unless Kawhi can return in this series, the Clippers probably can’t afford a similar regression of Jackson and Mann.

Provided Paul can play, the Suns offer less promising places to attack 1-on-1 than the Jazz’s base lineup, which was built around Gobert clearing paint clutter – something he found more challenging against the five- of the Clippers. attack. Phoenix isn’t as reliant on Ayton for rim protection and will rely more on Paul and Mikal Bridges holding their opponents in hopes of keeping the Clippers away from the paint.

–Kevin Pelton