A perfect match: Rogers family, DB tennis went hand in hand for 5 decades | Sport

What started as a way out of the house turned into a generational fix for the Rogers family.

In late May, Dobyns-Bennetts Willa Rogers ended a 43-year drought for Lady Indians tennis.

She became Dobyns-Bennett’s first female state singles champion since Margie Brown in 1978 and piloted possibly one of the biggest family sporting dynasties in the region at a high level before departing for Liberty.

It’s pretty funny because Margie and I are the same age, said Willa’s father, Robert. I was very sad because I was going to lose to her, but she ended up being a phenomenal player in North Carolina.

The crazy thing is that one of our kids or one of the cousins ​​has been on the DB tennis team for 20 consecutive years. And from 1971, my two brothers and I were on the team for almost 10 years.

THE BEGINNING

The family has been associated with Dobyns-Bennett tennis for over 50 years.

And it all started with the patriarch of the family, Emory.

As Dad tells the story, he had a friend when he was in medical school in Memphis who played tennis that he had a lot of respect for, Robert said. Dad grew up in southern Alabama during the Great Depression, so there was no tennis anywhere and he never played. His friend told him that if he ever had children, tennis was the sport to play.

Three of the four brothers Robert, Bill and Tom played for the Indians in the 1970s and had a smashing success. Malcolm, the eldest brother, did not play.

Tom is really the one who started it, said Robert. We all played for Al Wilkes at DB, who was really Mr. Tennis was in Kingsport.

We never played together, but there was never a gap between us.

It really all starts in 1967, when I was in seventh grade, Tom said. My father came to my room and said, Tommy, I don’t care what you do, but I want you to do something. I don’t want you to sit here, sit on your bike all the time and listen to Jimi Hendrix. Just go out and do something, like tennis. And that word tennis stuck in my head. I really thought he was trying to threaten me with a military school.

So I cycled to the old J. Fred courts behind the football stadium where the court is now and there were some older men hitting tennis balls. I didn’t even have a racket so I had to borrow one and when I started hitting that ball I was hooked.

After finishing his DB career with a career record of 56-5, including winning the district tournament title in 1973, Tom played a year in Tennessee.

When I was in high school, we didn’t even come close to winning the state because then all the private schools were still playing the public schools, he noted. I remember seeing Roscoe Tanner play in Baylor. Roscoe was unreal and Baylor had a high school team that no college team could beat.

Bill went on to play for East Tennessee State and was interim coach for a time after legendary coach Buddy Hartsell died.

Robert got a scholarship to play for Davidson but decided to take the pre-med program in Tennessee.

When I went to high school, my dad built a tennis court in our backyard so we could practice, Tom said. We all started practicing every day and we even had a racket stringing machine. I was stringing people’s rackets around town when I was 14 or 15 and asked $7.

There was only one other guy in town stringing rackets, and he once tried to get me in trouble with the IRS for not charging people when I stringed their rackets.

Tennis has done a lot for us. It taught us a lot about problem solving and direct thinking, said Robert.

NEXT GENERATION

It should come as no surprise that the next generation of the Rogers family also found exciting success playing for the Indians.

Tom’s children Andy, Ben and Kelli all won at least one team state championship with the tribe.

Ben was on the 2003 state title team in 2003 and brother Andy was on the 2004 repeat team. Kelli was on the 2004 and 2005 state title teams.

Ben only played with DB for a year and I remember they scheduled Chattanooga Baylor that season, said Tom. They only won one match there and it was Bens when he beat their number 1 6-0 and 6-0. He was just very unlucky playing the state as an individual. All my kids have won at least one state team title.

Ben went on to play for Tennessee and achieved All-America status in doubles in 2005. He played on the professional tour for a few years and won six Futures doubles titles before becoming a coach at Purdue.

Ben was just on a completely different level than anyone else in our family, said Tom, who was inducted into the Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016. He started playing when he was 2 or 3 years old and I gave him every chance to be very good. He played a lot of John Isner.

Bill’s children Sam, Evelyn, Emma and Elise played for the Tribe between 2006 and 2018. The DB girls was the team’s runner-up in 2012.

Roberts, two older daughters, Josie and Ruthie, were also the star performers for the Lady Indians.

Josie was second in the state and a four-time singles champion at both the district and regional levels before joining the US Naval Academy. At 60, she is eighth all-time in Navy career singles victories.

I think a lot of us were like Dad and we never really pushed our kids to tennis, but if they did they would have fun, Bill said.

A funny story: When Josie and my daughter Evelyn were on the team, they won a major semifinal at the state tournament and would play the next game against Ravenwood. The coach in me came out, so we went to buy some paint that you could put on the car and wash it off while the girls ate at Toots in Murfreesboro. Well it kind of backfired on us because when they came to the car and saw all the messages they thought someone had painted the cars and started crying.

END THE CURSE

For all the success the Rogers family had achieved over the years, no one had won a singles or doubles championship in high school until Willas’s victory.

Some in the DB tennis program called it a curse.

Josie was the closest, but ran into Brentwood’s Somer Henry in the 2015 singles final, losing in three sets.

Willagot winning the breakout state championship with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Lincoln Countys Lucy Higgins. The semi-final battle with Collierville’s Margaux Britt was arguably Willas’s toughest match on her road to glory; she won in three after taking the final set 9-7.

Josie ran into (White Stations) Kenya Jones, who later went on to become an All-American at Georgia Tech, in the semifinals and lost, Robert said. We actually wondered if there was a curse because no one could break through it.

Willa had a really tough game in the semi-finals, but she fought back and won. We were very proud of her and happy that she was able to finish her career at a high level.

We knew it was the family’s last chance to win one, Bill said. When she won, it was both a sense of relief and great pride for the family.

I’ve watched tennis all my life and that semi-final that Willa played was the most nerve-racking match I’ve ever seen, said Tom. Tennis has been very good for our family and we were all thrilled when Willa won.