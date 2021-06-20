Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for COVID upon arrival in Japan





A member of the Uganda Olympic team tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Japan and was refused entry to the country, in the first known case of COVID-19 among teams traveling from abroad for the Tokyo Games, government officials said on Sunday. . The team member, who tested positive after arriving at Narita airport outside Tokyo on Saturday night, was part of a nine-member group of Ugandan athletes who participated in boxing, weightlifting and swimming, and coaches. The eight other members traveled by bus to their host city of Izumisano in the western Japanese prefecture of Osaka on Sunday. The first group of Ugandan athletes to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics is pictured at Tokyo’s Narita Airport in the early hours of June 20, 2021. One person in the nine-member group tested positive for the coronavirus. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo The Ugandans are the second group of athletes to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Games, after the Australian women’s softball team, which arrived in Japan on June 1 for a pre-Olympic camp. The unidentified team member had received two doses of the vaccine, developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc, and submitted a negative test result within 72 hours of departure. A representative from the host city said all members of the Ugandan delegation have been fully vaccinated. “We will ask the eight members to take some time off training, be tested daily and ensure strict infection prevention and control practices so that we can send them safely to the games,” said Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu, the mayor of Izumisano. The first group of Ugandan athletes to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics is preparing to leave Narita airport in the early morning of June 20, 2021 for the host city of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture. One person in the nine-member group tested positive for the coronavirus. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Meanwhile, Takashi Nishi, the president of the hotel where the team is staying, said the hosts will “bring themselves back” and do their best to support the East African nation’s delegation. Team members got off the bus with their national flags, waved to reporters and made themselves available for a photo opportunity. The team members, whose arrival was delayed by three days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Uganda, are scheduled to train at facilities in Izumisano and nearby Kishiwada until July 19 as they prepare for the pandemic-delayed Olympics. , due to open on July 23. Also on Sunday, 14 members of the Danish national rowing team arrived at Haneda airport, becoming the third group of foreign Olympians to land in Japan. The team moves to their host city of Ogata in Akita Prefecture and stays there until July 18. Team members undergo PCR testing every day and have restrictions on their movement. Later this month, the Singapore national table tennis team will land in Japan and set up camp in Shimada in Shizuoka Prefecture from June 27.







