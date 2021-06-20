Approach Irish needs at QB to kick off season





The Notre Dame Football program has talent in the quarterback spot, and here’s how Brian Kelly must navigate it to start the 2021 season. Over the past three seasons, the Notre Dame Football team has trotted out Ian Book as their starting quarterback, and returns have been bountiful. Book led the Irish to two of the last three College Football Playoffs, but now that he is fighting for a role with the New Orleans Saints, the most important position in the sport must be tackled. This is where it gets interesting for the Irish as they have some veteran talent as well as a real freshman who looked really good at the Blue-Gold Game. There’s also the fact that Notre Dame has tremendous talent coming in next year in Steve Angeli, so the position group as a whole is in good shape. For the 2021 season, the Irish should be nimble as a quarterback, and Brian Kelly and his staff should head into the summer with… Jack Coan on top of the depth chart. Coan was extremely efficient in Wisconsin and made him QB1 to start, with Drew Pynea pushing him will make for the best competition possible this summer. From there, Pyne of Coan should be the starter against the state of Florida, allowing Tyler Buchner to slow down and potentially use a red shirt season. Notre Dame Football must be patient with Buchner Despite his efforts in the Blue-Gold Game, the Irish must be patient with Buchner, as he has not played his senior year of high school due to the pandemic. He learns on the fly and will benefit from tutelage from both Pyne and Coan in Year 1. With Coan out next year, Pyne would take on the starting role but would then be pushed by both Buchner and Angeli. This is a positive cycle for Kelly and his staff and ensures that the Irish will be solid quarterbacks for the foreseeable future. Now I’m not saying that Pyne shouldn’t go into the summer to win the track and that he won’t push Coan every day. If he does and wins the league, he was a good enough prospect to succeed with the Irish in 2021, but for an experienced team looking to leave Book, Coan could be the safer player to start the 2021 campaign.

