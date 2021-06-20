High school girls’ tennis: Salisbury rules regional, five Hornets go to state – Salisbury Post





Personnel report SALISBURY The Salisbury girls’ tennis team won the 2A Midwest Regional on Friday and Saturday. Salisbury was the guest team. Team scores were based on a points system. The top four teams in singles and top four doubles teams advanced to the 1A/2A state tournament to be held June 25-26 in Cary. The Salisbury girls, coached by Milton Griffith, had five players compete and all five went through. The SHS doubles team of Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton won the regional championship. They defeated the West Wilkes team against Kendall Stanley/Paige Phillips 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. They won 6-0, 6-0 in the second round against the Ledford team of Jada Welch/Mila Riggsbee. In the semifinals, Rusher/Burton beat Forbush’s Megan Smith/Elei Ayers 6-1, 6-0. In the regional championship game, Rusher/Burton won 6-2, 6-2 against teammates Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion, who had defeated Rusher/Burton in the final of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament. “Lillie and Meredith are seniors and they were very determined today,” Griffith said. “They want out with a bang.” The Wymbs/Campion team won in the first round against a Forbush duo and took a close match against a Central Davidson team in the second round. They defeated Oak Grove’s Marlie Stephenson/Chloe Bethea in a thrilling semi-final match. Stephenson/Bethea took third place. Forbush’s Smith/Ayers team came in fourth. Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson competed in singles. She won her first two games and advanced to the state tournament with a fourth-place finish. Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs won the Regional Singles Championship. Elizabeth Wallace of Ashe County came in second. Third place was Lucy Bovard of Mount Pleasant.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos