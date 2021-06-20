Pursuing an Olympic Medal in Hockey from LA to Tokyo with Former Player Joaquim Carvalho

British philosopher Julian Baggini once said that life is full of what-ifs – many of which could easily have been reality if only a few things had been different.

Indeed, the history of Indian hockey in modern times is full of tales of what could have been, for players and fans who keep waiting for a repeat of Moscow’s 1980 gold medal winning feat. Time stands eerily still and one painful decade gives way to another as a national team that has triumphed on the Olympic podium no less than 11 times fails to come within the striking distance of a twelfth. Amid the gloom, however, a few silver linings occasionally light up the horizon, such as at the 1985 Champions Trophy, when India faced West Germany in Perth. While Carsten Fischer and Stefan Blocher feasted in the Indian circle, the Germans led India by a 5-1 margin and a comeback for Mohammad Shahid’s side seemed almost impossible with eight minutes remaining in the second half of a 70-minute encounter. Mohinder Pal Singh made no mistake of a PC in the 62nd minute and Shahid scored another in the 65this while the terrified Germans took cover. Pargat Singh scored India’s fourth with minutes left on the clock and the Indians earned a death penalty. Joaquim Carvalho, an expert in the PS department, who came forward with big strides to do the trick, made no mistake from the spot to help his team score a historic and memorable 5-5 draw – one that only few Indian hockey fans will ever have. forget. The result helped brighten the spirits of the Indian hockey fraternity a little bit a year after one of the best teams ever stood on a hockey field that missed a semifinal spot at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Few can dispute the fact that the LA Olympics was the event that dealt a deadly blow to India’s hopes – the ramifications of which are felt to this day. What exactly happened during that fateful summer in LA? Why did the defending champions, who had one of the best teams ever, fail to reach the semi-finals – leading to a never-ending jinx that the Indians have been unable to shake off since? The Anxiety of Los Angeles 1984 with Joaquim Carvalho

Former Indian men’s hockey team player Joachim Carvalho

Joaquim Carvalho was part of the dreamed-up Indian side in LA and, in an exclusive interaction with The Bridge, the former Olympian and coach, takes us on a memorable journey as he narrates, in vivid detail, the various factors involved into the nemesis of a great Indian team.

“When we talk about the Los Angeles Olympics, I would say a lot of sad memories come to mind. We were one of the teams that, along with the Australians, were the favorites to win the gold medal.” “We had a very good preparation for this tournament and throughout the year we had beaten some of the top teams. We were not afraid of any team except Australia.” After losing 2-4 to the Aussies, the Indians conceded more goals than they would have liked against the US, Malaysia and Spain, despite racking up full points, and had to win against West Germany in the last and most crucial group meeting to qualify for the semi-finals. However, the match ended in a goalless draw, which allowed the Germans to reach the semi-finals. “Zafar Iqbal got the ball close to the goal mouth, on the side of the post and all he had to do was push the ball in,” recalls the 61-year-old veteran. “He pushed the ball from one end of the goal post, but he effectively pushed it through the other end. It was a narrow missed keeper.” “Of course we can hardly blame Zafar Iqbal, because several chances were missed that day, despite the Indians dominated the game. Zafar himself always says that the missed goal still haunts him.” “Merwyn Fernandes hit the side net. Hardeep Singh’s shot hit the German goalkeeper’s pads and went out. Vineet Kumar’s penalty corner hit the goalkeeper’s helmet and bounced over the post.” “Bad Referee Cost Us in LA 1984”

Indian hockey team at the 1984 Olympics (Source: Sportskeeda)

The passion in Carvalho’s voice gives way to shades of bitterness as he recalls the horrific decisions of the umpires that resulted in India’s goal average taking a beating.