Sports
Pursuing an Olympic Medal in Hockey from LA to Tokyo with Former Player Joaquim Carvalho
British philosopher Julian Baggini once said that life is full of what-ifs – many of which could easily have been reality if only a few things had been different.
Indeed, the history of Indian hockey in modern times is full of tales of what could have been, for players and fans who keep waiting for a repeat of Moscow’s 1980 gold medal winning feat.
Time stands eerily still and one painful decade gives way to another as a national team that has triumphed on the Olympic podium no less than 11 times fails to come within the striking distance of a twelfth.
Amid the gloom, however, a few silver linings occasionally light up the horizon, such as at the 1985 Champions Trophy, when India faced West Germany in Perth.
While Carsten Fischer and Stefan Blocher feasted in the Indian circle, the Germans led India by a 5-1 margin and a comeback for Mohammad Shahid’s side seemed almost impossible with eight minutes remaining in the second half of a 70-minute encounter.
Mohinder Pal Singh made no mistake of a PC in the 62nd minute and Shahid scored another in the 65this while the terrified Germans took cover.
Pargat Singh scored India’s fourth with minutes left on the clock and the Indians earned a death penalty.
Joaquim Carvalho, an expert in the PS department, who came forward with big strides to do the trick, made no mistake from the spot to help his team score a historic and memorable 5-5 draw – one that only few Indian hockey fans will ever have. forget.
The result helped brighten the spirits of the Indian hockey fraternity a little bit a year after one of the best teams ever stood on a hockey field that missed a semifinal spot at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Few can dispute the fact that the LA Olympics was the event that dealt a deadly blow to India’s hopes – the ramifications of which are felt to this day.
What exactly happened during that fateful summer in LA?
Why did the defending champions, who had one of the best teams ever, fail to reach the semi-finals – leading to a never-ending jinx that the Indians have been unable to shake off since?
The Anxiety of Los Angeles 1984 with Joaquim Carvalho
Joaquim Carvalho was part of the dreamed-up Indian side in LA and, in an exclusive interaction with The Bridge, the former Olympian and coach, takes us on a memorable journey as he narrates, in vivid detail, the various factors involved into the nemesis of a great Indian team.
“When we talk about the Los Angeles Olympics, I would say a lot of sad memories come to mind. We were one of the teams that, along with the Australians, were the favorites to win the gold medal.”
“We had a very good preparation for this tournament and throughout the year we had beaten some of the top teams. We were not afraid of any team except Australia.”
After losing 2-4 to the Aussies, the Indians conceded more goals than they would have liked against the US, Malaysia and Spain, despite racking up full points, and had to win against West Germany in the last and most crucial group meeting to qualify for the semi-finals.
However, the match ended in a goalless draw, which allowed the Germans to reach the semi-finals.
“Zafar Iqbal got the ball close to the goal mouth, on the side of the post and all he had to do was push the ball in,” recalls the 61-year-old veteran.
“He pushed the ball from one end of the goal post, but he effectively pushed it through the other end. It was a narrow missed keeper.”
“Of course we can hardly blame Zafar Iqbal, because several chances were missed that day, despite the Indians dominated the game. Zafar himself always says that the missed goal still haunts him.”
“Merwyn Fernandes hit the side net. Hardeep Singh’s shot hit the German goalkeeper’s pads and went out. Vineet Kumar’s penalty corner hit the goalkeeper’s helmet and bounced over the post.”
“Bad Referee Cost Us in LA 1984”
The passion in Carvalho’s voice gives way to shades of bitterness as he recalls the horrific decisions of the umpires that resulted in India’s goal average taking a beating.
“We played against Malaysia and the Malaysians got a goal disallowed.”
“The Malaysian player protested and the goal was then allowed for no reason. The umpiring against Spain was also bad and that all led to the must-win encounter against West Germany.”
In the semi-finals, the West Germans defeated Great Britain, which had not qualified for the tournament, but replaced the USSR which had boycotted the matches and eventually lost to Pakistan in the grand final.
“Regardless of what anyone else says, looking back I can say with confidence that the 1984 team was the best team the Indians ever had after 1975,” says Carvalho with an unmistakable sense of pride.
“Coach Balkrishan Singh, one of the greatest tacticians in the world, introduced some new strategies. We used to play the 5-3-2-1 traditionally, but he introduced us to the 4-4-2-1 formation.”
“I am a big supporter of Indian coaches and like Balkrishan Singh I feel that there are several coaches in India today who are able to coach the national team as well as the foreign coaches.”
“I think it’s rather unfair that there is such a big difference between the salaries of the foreign and Indian coaches.”
While the hint of turmoil surrounding the coaching debate is becoming quite pronounced, we jump to Seoul 1988 when the Indians were led by MM Somaya.
“Also in 1988 we had a chance to reach the semi-finals, but unfortunately we lost in the last meeting of Great Britain (0-3) after having done very well in the previous group meetings.”
“After Seoul, I think the best chance we had to make it to the semi-finals was in Sydney in 2000.”
Sydney 2000 – India misses the last four with a whisker
Bolstered by the likes of Dhanraj Pillai, Gagan Ajit Singh, Deepak Thakur and the ever-cool Dilip Tirkey on defense, the Indians were well on their way to defeat Argentina and split points with host Australia before losing to South Korea.
A win against Spain sparked Indian hopes that were soon brutally dashed when the team, coached by 1980 gold medalist Vasudevan Bhaskaran, went on a stint with humble Poland.
The South Koreans, who were tied on 8 points with India after the group stage, reached the semi-finals, although both sides were equal in goal difference and goal difference.
The Indians missed out on a place in the semi-finals as they lost to South Korea in the group stage and the pain of not making it to the final four at the Olympics continued.
Trust the great hockey observer Carvalho to talk us through decades of Olympic history as he recalls the tiniest details of every game, incident and excruciating moment with a remorseful chuckle.
“Poland was the weakest side in the group and the Indians were leading 1-0 with one minute to go. It was the best chance we had, but they equalized.”
Did Astro-Turf even play a role in the demise of Indian hockey?
The award winner Arjuna of Mumbai deliberates extensively on this oft-discussed topic and concludes that the surface was in no way responsible for the slide that followed.
“In terms of the skill factor, I don’t feel that Astro Turf played a role in India’s decline. However, from a physical fitness point of view, there was a difference between playing on natural grass and playing on Astro Turf.”
“Players need to have stronger legs, stronger muscles and a stronger body. The ball goes a little faster and so the coordination between stick and body has to be much better.”
“Still, we can’t blame Astro Turf for not making it to the semi-finals of major events or getting results. It was a level playing field for everyone.”
“In the 1970s, European teams started to reach the final even when tournaments were played on grass. India lost to the Netherlands in the final of the 1973 World Cup in Utrecht.”
“One of the selectors at the 2018 World Cup could only name 3 players from the team”
The former coach refuses to hold back when it comes to establishing responsibility for poor performance and says selectors should be made accountable.
“The federation and the selectors must take moral responsibility if a team does not do well.”
“I was there in Odisha during the 2018 World Cup. One of the selectors (whom I can’t name) was asked by a journalist to name the 16 players who represented India. He couldn’t go beyond three names. .”
“The federation wants selectors who can follow their line.”
India has the capacity to finish on the podium of Tokyo
Despite the all-too-visible fear of all things Indian hockey, Joaquim Carvalho doesn’t hesitate for a moment when asked what his expectations are from Manpreet Singh and co. are in Tokyo 2020.
“This team has the capacity to finish on the podium and I really hope they finish on the podium. Mental strength is key – because in the Olympics it can be hard to come back from a bad day at the office.”
Indeed, who knows better than the 61-year-old who goes on living and dreaming hockey with a level of passion and energy that could put a youngster to shame.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]