Ugandan team member tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Tokyo for Olympics





An unnamed member of Uganda’s team for the postponed Tokyo Olympics tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival and was barred from entering the country, the Japanese government has confirmed. The team member is the first known COVID-19 case among teams traveling from abroad to the Olympic and Paralympic host country. In a worrying development for Tokyo 2020 organizers, the team member had been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and tested negative 72 hours before departure. Kyodo News reported being part of a nine-member group of Ugandan athletes competing in boxing, weightlifting and swimming, and coaches — the first batch of athletes from the country to compete at the Games. The other eight, including boxers Shadir Musa Bwogi, David Semujju and Catherine Nanziri, weightlifters Julius Ssekitoleko and Hakim Ssempereza, and swimmer Atuhaire Ambala, traveled to their host city of Izumisano. The mayor of Izumisano, Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu, has told people in the city not to start their training “for a while”. They will also “need to be tested daily and have strict infection prevention and control practices in place so we can send them safely to the Games,” Chiyomatsu said. The Ugandan team has arrived in its host city Izumisano Getty Images The Ugandan athletes, whose departure was postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the African country, will train in Izumisano and nearby Kishiwada until July 19. The Australian softball team was the first foreign delegation to arrive in Japan for the Games earlier this month. Another 14 Danish rowers have arrived and traveled to their host city, located in Ogata in Akita Prefecture. Athletes who test positive for COVID-19 during the Games, which start on July 23, could be forced to isolate themselves in a government-approved facility. Athletes such as badminton, table tennis and tennis have been told they will receive a silver medal if they are forced to withdraw from a final due to COVID-19. The International Olympic Committee has claimed that more than 80 percent of people in the Athletes’ Village will either be vaccinated or will be vaccinated in time for the Games. Cases in Japan have steadily declined in recent weeks, but concerns remain about tens of thousands of people entering the country for the Games.







