Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule





The NASCAR Cup Series Returns to Middle Tennessee for the first time in over 30 years and the first time in ten years for a NASCAR National Series race. The last race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway was in 2011, featuring only the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, ending what many considered a failed experiment by Dover Motorsports, the owner of the facility. So, what has changed? A new NASCAR commitment to bring stock car racing back to the Music City on the largest all-concrete track and one of the few in the entire series. When the races were last held on the 1.33-mile oval, a common complaint was that drivers were hesitant to pass because the traction on the outer lanes was not so good. This time NASCAR has applied an overall resin that is meant to improve grip over the track and then make it easier to pass and in turn make it more exciting for the fans. Here’s all the information you need to prepare for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: START TIME: 3:30 p.m. E.T. (2:30 p.m. local). TV:NBCSN. The pre-race broadcast will begin at approximately 2:45 PM ET (1:45 PM local time), following theIndyCar race at Road America. RADIO:Motor Racing Networkand SiriusXM NASCAR radio. STREAMING:NBC Sports website(for those logging in with their cable/satellite provider) and the NBC Sports app. RACE DISTANCE:300 laps around the 1.33 mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee for a total of 399 miles. STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage):Stage 1: 90, Stage 2: 95, Stage 3: 115. QUALIFYING: The lineup will be determined after Sunday’s qualifier at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. INPUT LIST: These are the drivers entered into the Ally 400 by car number (in brackets), team and manufacturer: Quin Houff, (00) StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Kurt Busch (1) Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Brad Keselowski (2) Team Penske, Ford Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Kevin Harvick (4) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Ryan Newman (6) Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Corey Lajoie (7) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Tyler Reddick (8) Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Aric Almirola (10) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske, Ford David Starr (13) Motorsport Corporate Management, Toyota Chase Briscoe (14) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Joey Gase (15) Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet ChrisBuescher (17) Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Kyle Busch (18) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Martin Truex Jr. (19) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Matt DiBenedetto (21) Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Joey Logano (22) Team Penske, Ford Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing, Toyota William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Michael McDowell (34) Front Row Motorsports, Ford Ryan Preece (37) JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo (38) Front Row Motorsports, Ford Cole Custer (41) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Ross Chastain (42) Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Erik Jones (43) Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet JJ Yeley (51) Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Josh Bilicki (52) Rick Ware Racing, Ford Garrett Smithley (53) Rick Ware Racing, Ford Chad Finchum (66) Motorsport Business Management, Toyota Justin Haley (77) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet BJ McLeod (78) Live Fast Motorsports, Ford Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing, Toyota

