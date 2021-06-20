Saturday league cricket: Hallam finally celebrates





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Driving force: Lee Goddard of New Farnley who scored 48 in their Bradford League defeat to Woodlands. Photo: Steve Riding Without a win in their first 10 games, the Sheffield club chose to field and limited hosts Cawthorne to 165 in their 50 overs. It looked like the visitors would be chasing a higher score as Taruwar Kohli (29) and Liam Wiles (52) added 54 for the third wicket, but it took a last-wicket score of 39 between wicketkeeper Luke Bullingham (20) and Aaron Feroz (14no) to get them past 150. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise Hallam also had a half-century partnership 55 for the fourth between Joe Cooper (26) and Robert Basu (61) holding their heads to win by three wickets with two balls left. Third from bottom, Tickhill also beat second-seeded Wakefield Thornes. Tickhill won the toss and opener Mark Cumminss 37 from 122 balls meant others had to inject the momentum. Wicket-keeper Joe Billings took the hint with 39 from 57 deliveries, as did Ross Diver with 26 from 44, but Josh Court was the main aggressor with 29 not from just 15 balls as Tickhill scored 188-7, with Imran Mahboob taking 4-48. It looked like Thornes had a lead as Matthew Jordan (50) and James Rhodes (41) placed at 88 for the fourth wicket, but opening bowlers Royston Dias, who took two wickets in his second period, and Cummins (2-31) helped Tickhill narrow them down to 183-8 and to a five-run victory with a combined analysis of 5-80 from 30 overs. Elsecar almost made it a hat-trick, but lost by one point to Sheffield Collegiate, which was bad luck for Kashif Naveed, who made 75 in the losers 200-9, Henry Eldred who made 76 in Collegiates 201-6. There was also excitement at the final ball in the Yorkshire Premier League North, where Jordan gave Caley Driffield a one-wicket win at Stamford Bridge by smacking the final pitch for six. Foreign player Randeera Ranasinghe immediately impressed for Driffield, taking 4-41 when the hosts were knocked out for 159 (Jack Timby 38, James Pick 37), while Nicky Johnson took 3-47. Teenage opener Noah Kelly (42) saw Driffield almost come home, ninth out on 156, the podium for Caley, but Will Robertson nearly took Stamford Bridge to victory by conceding just one point from his last 17 deliveries. The battle between the top two on Common Lane did not disappoint, with visitors Castleford making 171-7 after being sent in by Dunnington. Connor Hyde (35) and Christopher Briggs (41) put in 62 for Castleford’s fourth wicket, but both were sacked by Jonathan Anderson (5-51). Without David Wainwright in their ranks, Cas dropped to 82-8, but was nearly taken to an improbable win by Matt Beckett (44) and Dave Brent (24no), who put 69 on the ninth wicket, only to Hyde (4-44) and Matthew Rees (3-41) to round out the tail and seal a 16-run victory. The Bradford Premier League season is halfway through with Woodlands leading the way with 13 points after another important win. Title rivals New Farnley could only make 173-9, despite Lee Goddard’s 48 and Steve Bullen’s 41, and in-form opener Sam Frankland helped Woodlands to a five-wicket win with 82, Scott Richardson coming in with 34 not out. Winless Batley are relegation favorites, but they can be proud of their display against Townville, losing just five points. Harry Warwick (65), Conor Harvey (57no) and Jonny Booth (48) contributed to Townville’s 241-5, but the home side sweated after Abdul Wahid (49) and captain Roheil Hussain (71) put in 111 for Batley’s first wicket, and they finished just short at 236-6 as Kasir Maroof (32) and Adal Islam (44) continued the good work of the openers. James Stansfield (77no) was a Moorlands hero as they defeated title-chasing Hoylandswaine by three runs in the Huddersfield League Premiership, while Airedale & Wharfedale League leaders Saltaire had to show a different side of their character, recovering from 16-5 to take a three wicket win in a low scoring match against Olicanian.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos